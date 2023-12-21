Samsung's AI-focused Galaxy Unpacked 2024 date leaked in teaser





Samsung's Unpacked events are as reliable as software updates, dropping into the tech scene around the same time every year. The much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, slated for the first month of the year, got its confirmation with recent leaks—it's going down on January 18.As a pre-holiday treat, Evan Blass, a reputable leaker, shared an official-looking GIF of a countdown timer to Galaxy Unpacked 2024, hinting that the leak came straight from Samsung. The GIF spills the beans that Samsung is gearing up for Galaxy Unpacked on January 18 at 3 AM KST.