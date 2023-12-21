Samsung's AI-focused Galaxy Unpacked 2024 date leaked in teaser
Samsung's Unpacked events are as reliable as software updates, dropping into the tech scene around the same time every year. The much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, slated for the first month of the year, got its confirmation with recent leaks—it's going down on January 18.
As a pre-holiday treat, Evan Blass, a reputable leaker, shared an official-looking GIF of a countdown timer to Galaxy Unpacked 2024, hinting that the leak came straight from Samsung. The GIF spills the beans that Samsung is gearing up for Galaxy Unpacked on January 18 at 3 AM KST.
SGUP1H24 pic.twitter.com/mWXiVAFY4P— Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 21, 2023
Keep in mind, though, that the leaked date and time translate to a January 17 launch in the US, aligning with Samsung's expected live event in San Jose, California.
The image drops a tantalizing hint with the words "Galaxy AI is coming," likely pointing to the anticipated on-device AI assistant for the Galaxy S24 series. Not long ago, Samsung introduced its own generative AI model called Gauss. But the AI action doesn't stop there—leaks spill the beans that One UI 6.1, making its debut with the Galaxy S24 series, will be packed with new AI features.
While the Galaxy S24 series won't undergo a major design overhaul, expect some subtle tweaks shaking up the visual and ergonomic aspects.
Rumor has it that the Galaxy S24 Ultra, set to dominate the scene, will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US and China and the Exynos 2400 in other markets. There's talk of ditching the 10x telephoto camera for a higher-res camera with 5x zoom. Plus, camera enthusiasts rejoice—it is expected that Samsung will finally address image processing issues with the Galaxy S24 line.
With the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 date leaking, an official announcement from Samsung is undoubtedly on the horizon. Stay tuned!
We're talking about features like creating Pixel 8's AI wallpapers on Galaxy phones or choosing your writing tone while using the keyboard. And that's not all—word on the street is that the Galaxy S24 series might bring an on-device phone call live translation feature, marking Samsung's big leap into the AI realm.
