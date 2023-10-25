Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 speed tests preview the Galaxy S24 benchmark scores
By now, it has become clear that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be exclusively powered by Qualcomm's newest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will also have versions with Exynos 2400 in Europe or Korea.
Upon announcing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Qualcomm waxed poetic that it can actually be called Gen AI, given all the focus on the power of its artificial intelligence co-processor and the extra AI-related features.
That's all fine and dandy, but has the raw processing power of the CPU and GPU in Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that will make the Galaxy S24 Ultra tick been upgraded and by how much? Well, Qualcomm has released official scores to answer how much faster will the Galaxy S24 series be in comparison with the Galaxy S23.
Key Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs
- 4nm TSMC production method
- 10% higher system efficiency
- 30% faster and 20% more frugal Kryo CPU
- 1 x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3GHz
- 3 x A720 @ 3.2GHz
- 2 x A720 @ 3.0GHz
- 2 x A520 @ 2.3GHz
- 25% faster and 25% more frugal Adreno GPU
- AI: 98% improved AI performance and 40% better performance per watt
- Spectra ISP: Supports 8K HDR and features multi-camera real-time semantic segmentation, HDR photo technology from Dolby, and dual always-sensing cameras
- Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and new hardware accelerated ray tracing with global illumination
- Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System with 10 Gbps peak download speeds
- Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Mobile Connectivity System, supporting Wi-Fi 7 with 5.8 Gbps
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark scores
- Geekbench single core: 2329 points
- Geekbench multi-core: 7526 point
- AnTuTu: 2.14 million points
- PCMark: 21628 points
- GFXBench Aztec Ruins OpenGL (High Tier) Offscreen (1440p): 83 FPS
- GFXBench Aztec Ruins Vulkan (High Tier) Offscreen (1440p): 96 FPS
- 3Dmark WildLife Extreme: 32 FPS
- Jetstream 2 browser test: 241
Qualcomm cites 30% Kryo CPU and 25% GPU processing power improvements over Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, despite that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is still built on the 4nm production nodes. Those are second generation 4nm production processes that bring stability and compatibility improvements, though.
In a nutshell, Qualcomm may have even given a conservative estimate of the faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 speeds when compared to the Gen 2 in the Galaxy S23 Ultra, while the new Snapdragon holds its own even against the mighty 3nm Apple A17 though, as usual, not in the single core performance as Apple clocks its processors higher.
It is a Qualcomm reference platform, though, meaning that it is optimized for performance, plus it is loaded with the whopping 24GB RAM, yet the Galaxy S24 processing power is shaping up to be about a third faster than what the S23 commands.
