Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 speed tests preview the Galaxy S24 benchmark scores

Galaxy S24





Upon announcing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Qualcomm waxed poetic that it can actually be called Gen AI, given all the focus on the power of its artificial intelligence co-processor and the extra AI-related features.









Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that will make the Galaxy S24 Ultra tick been upgraded and by how much? Well, Qualcomm has released



Has the raw processing power of the CPU and GPU in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that will make the Galaxy S24 tick been upgraded and by how much? Well, Qualcomm has released official scores to answer how much faster will the Galaxy S24 series be in comparison with the Galaxy S23

Key Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs



4nm TSMC production method

10% higher system efficiency

30% faster and 20% more frugal Kryo CPU

1 x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3GHz





3 x A720 @ 3.2GHz





2 x A720 @ 3.0GHz





2 x A520 @ 2.3GHz

25% faster and 25% more frugal Adreno GPU

AI: 98% improved AI performance and 40% better performance per watt

Spectra ISP: Supports 8K HDR and features multi-camera real-time semantic segmentation, HDR photo technology from Dolby, and dual always-sensing cameras

Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and new hardware accelerated ray tracing with global illumination

Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System with 10 Gbps peak download speeds

Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Mobile Connectivity System, supporting Wi-Fi 7 with 5.8 Gbps



Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark scores

Geekbench single core: 2329 points

Geekbench multi-core: 7526 point

AnTuTu: 2.14 million points

PCMark: 21628 points

GFXBench Aztec Ruins OpenGL (High Tier) Offscreen (1440p): 83 FPS

GFXBench Aztec Ruins Vulkan (High Tier) Offscreen (1440p): 96 FPS

3Dmark WildLife Extreme: 32 FPS

Jetstream 2 browser test: 241

Qualcomm cites 30% Kryo CPU and 25% GPU processing power improvements over Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, despite that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is still built on the 4nm production nodes. Those are second generation 4nm production processes that bring stability and compatibility improvements, though.

Geekbench 5 Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1583 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1884 Geekbench 5 Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 4937 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5491 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3828 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 3382 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 3103 Google Pixel 8 Pro 2382 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1951 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2327 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2394 Google Pixel 8 Pro 1622 View all





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 speeds when compared to the Gen 2 in the In a nutshell, Qualcomm may have even given a conservative estimate of the fasterspeeds when compared to the Gen 2 in the Galaxy S23 Ultra , while the new Snapdragon holds its own even against the mighty 3nm Apple A17 though, as usual, not in the single core performance as Apple clocks its processors higher.



