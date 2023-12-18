Attempts to get the Galaxy S24+ with 8GB of RAM might be futile
It’s been nice and quiet five minutes of no Galaxy S24 reports, but the break is over, so let’s get back to business and let’s take another swim in rumor lake. If you want to get the Galaxy S24+ with 8GB of RAM, you might fail to succeed: that’s the word on the street (via SamMobile).
The latest information about Samsung’s upcoming flagship series is all about RAM and colors. If you want to check some other specification rumors, pick from these:
Galaxy S24's Exynos 2400 set to eclipse Apple's A17 Pro, claims tipster
More Galaxy S24 Ultra brightness and camera rumors crop up to boost your excitement
The current leak is courtesy of Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) and some posted inventory listing screenshots for the Samsung Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Here are the following RAM configurations for each model.
Interestingly enough, this leak shows no sign of the Galaxy S24+ having anything other than 12GB of RAM available for the various color/storage configurations. Users will be stuck with 12GB of RAM, even if they don’t want to if this rumor proves to be correct. Some previous leaks were pointing at the option for 8GB of RAM available for the bigger vanilla flagship, but the latest minimum sets the bar at 12GB of RAM.
But how much RAM is too much for a phone? If you think 12GB of RAM is too much, don't forget that there are phones with 24GB of RAM, like the OnePlus 12 and we've listed some ways in which this insane amount on RAM could be useful.
As per the information from the X/Twitter leak, color options across the Galaxy S24 range include the following:
January 17, 2024, here we come! That’s the date Samsung will most likely unveil its latest flagships and put a full stop to the rumor mill. Until then, expect many more leaks!
What are the RAM options available for the Galaxy S24 phones?
- Galaxy S24: 8GB of RAM; 128GB, 256GB of storage
- Galaxy S24+: 12GB of RAM; 256GB, 512GB of storage
- Galaxy S24 Ultra: 12GB of RAM; 256GB, 512GB, 1TB of storage
RAM, of course, is crucial for phones: you want more RAM... and faster RAM! The device's temporary storage for running applications and processes enables multitasking by allowing the phone to switch between apps seamlessly, ensuring smooth performance. It also helps maintain overall system stability and prevents slowdowns or crashes when handling resource-intensive tasks, making it an essential component for an efficient and responsive mobile phone.
The colors of the Galaxy S24 rainbow are…
As per the information from the X/Twitter leak, color options across the Galaxy S24 range include the following:
- Gray
- Black
- Violet
- Yellow
