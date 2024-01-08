Here's why you should act fast and reserve Samsung's new Galaxy S24 today
January 17th is next week and will be a special day for all Samsung fans and the whole mobile tech industry. Why? Because on this day, Samsung will announce its all-new Galaxy S24 lineup, including the new Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will most likely become the new king of all Android phones.
Moreover, Samsung has already opened reservations for its new Galaxy S24 smartphones, so you can reserve your brand-new Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, or Galaxy S24 Ultra via Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App right now.
By reserving the new Galaxy S24 now, you'll be eligible for a $50 Samsung Credit reservation gift, which you'll receive if you pre-order and purchase your new Galaxy S24 during the pre-order period. You can use the reservation gift towards another eligible product on Samsung.com or in the Shop Samsung App. However, you won't be able to use it to lower the price of your new smartphone.
On top of those sweet gifts you're gonna get, you can also trade in your old phone via Samsung's generous Trade-In Program. When you add up the trade-in discount with the pre-order and reservation gifts, you'll be looking at up to $1,020 in savings, which is just unbelievable.
As you can see, you could save a lot of cash if you hurry up and be among those early birds and reserve one of Samsung's next top-tier phones, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, you should hurry up and make your reservation now since the reservation period will end on January 16th.
We expect the regular Galaxy S24 to come in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The former is anticipated to be around $799, while the latter — about $860.
Those wanting a slightly bigger phone will probably go for the Galaxy S24 Plus, which will probably come equipped with either 256GB or 512GB of storage space. The variant with less memory could cost around $999, while the model with 512GB could sport a hefty $1119 price tag.
Yep, Samsung's Galaxy S series has always been costing top dollar, and we expect the new Galaxy S24 phones to come with hefty price tags as well. This is another reason why you should definitely reserve your new Galaxy S24 now and pre-order the thing once the pre-order period starts. This way, you'll save a lot of cash and get Samsung's all-new top-tier phones without breaking the bank.
However, you might be wondering why you should reserve a Galaxy S24 phone instead of simply waiting for the new lineup to hit the shelves. Because you'll miss out on a tremendous opportunity to score massive savings if you don't act fast and reserve your new Galaxy phone now, we decided to explain what reserving the new Galaxy S24 will get you in this very article.
Reserve your Galaxy S24 today!
Here's what you'll get by reserving the new Galaxy S24
Additionally, if you purchase your new Galaxy S24 during the pre-order period, you'll receive a $25, $75, or $100 Samsung Credit as a gift, depending on the Galaxy S24 model you go for. You can also combine the pre-order and reservation gifts and choose something more expensive from Samsung's website or Shop App, all on Samsung's tab. However, similar to the reservation gift, the Samsung Credit you'll receive from pre-ordering cannot be applied towards the purchase of your new Galaxy S24.
Galaxy S24: expected prices and storage options
However, if you are a true Samsung fan who wants the absolute best that the company currently has to offer, you'll definitely go for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra. We expect Samsung's new top dog to be available in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, which may cost $1199, $1379, and a whopping $1619, respectively.
