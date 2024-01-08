Here's why you should act fast and reserve Samsung's new Galaxy S24 today

Here's what you'll get by reserving the new Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

By reserving the newnow, you'll be eligible for a $50 Samsung Credit reservation gift, which you'll receive if you pre-order and purchase your newduring the pre-order period. You can use the reservation gift towards another eligible product on Samsung.com or in the Shop Samsung App. However, you won't be able to use it to lower the price of your new smartphone.Additionally, if you purchase your newduring the pre-order period, you'll receive a $25, $75, or $100 Samsung Credit as a gift, depending on themodel you go for. You can also combine the pre-order and reservation gifts and choose something more expensive from Samsung's website or Shop App, all on Samsung's tab. However, similar to the reservation gift, the Samsung Credit you'll receive from pre-ordering cannot be applied towards the purchase of your newOn top of those sweet gifts you're gonna get, you can also trade in your old phone via Samsung's generous Trade-In Program. When you add up the trade-in discount with the pre-order and reservation gifts, you'll be looking at up to $1,020 in savings, which is just unbelievable.As you can see, you could save a lot of cash if you hurry up and be among those early birds and reserve one of Samsung's next top-tier phones, the, and. However, you should hurry up and make your reservation now since the reservation period will end on January 16th.We expect the regularto come in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The former is anticipated to be around $799, while the latter — about $860.Those wanting a slightly bigger phone will probably go for the, which will probably come equipped with either 256GB or 512GB of storage space. The variant with less memory could cost around $999, while the model with 512GB could sport a hefty $1119 price tag.However, if you are a true Samsung fan who wants the absolute best that the company currently has to offer, you'll definitely go for the top-of-the-line. We expect Samsung's new top dog to be available in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, which may cost $1199, $1379, and a whopping $1619, respectively.Yep, Samsung's Galaxy S series has always been costing top dollar, and we expect the newphones to come with hefty price tags as well. This is another reason why you should definitely reserve your newnow and pre-order the thing once the pre-order period starts. This way, you'll save a lot of cash and get Samsung's all-new top-tier phones without breaking the bank.