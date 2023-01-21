Samsung promotes the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor (VIDEO)



Last week Samsung introduced the ISOCELL HP2 , the company's third 200MP image sensor. The HP1 sensor is currently found in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T Pro. One of the differences between the three sensors is the pixel size used on each component. On the HP1, the pixel size is 0.64µm (micrometers) the HP2 has a 0.6µm pixel size. The pixel size is smaller at 0.56μm on the HP 3.





Samsung recently released a video for the ISOCELL HP2 which is expected to end up being deployed on the Galaxy S23 Ultra . The entire Galaxy S23 line should first greet the light of day when the new flagship models are unveiled on February 1st during the next Samsung Unpacked event. A leaked Verizon spec sheet for the series reveals that alongside the 200MP primary camera, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport a 12MP Ultra-wide camera and a 10MP Telephoto camera. Using its bag of AI tricks, Samsung will have the phone deliver 100x digital Space Zoom.

The ISOCELL HP2 uses 4:1 and 16:1 pixel binning







The HP2 uses dual vertical transfer gates allowing the sensor to store more light information to help reproduce colors more accurately. Images will remain sharp whether cropped or zoomed in. With Tetra2pixel technology, Samsung uses pixel binning to simulate different pixel sizes and resolutions based on the available lighting. Using 4:1 or 16:1 pixel binning, the sensor will produce 1.2μm 50-megapixel or 2.4μm 12.5-megapixel images depending on the environment. The more information that can be combined into one pixel, the better an image will be.

Samsung also mentions that its Super QPD feature allows users to take advantage of fast and accurate autofocus capabilities even in low-light conditions. All 200 million pixels are used in the focusing process. The sensor also reduces the dreaded shutter lag which is when too much time elapses from the time the shutter is pressed and the photo is captured.





It's great when a rumor that we passed along turns out to be true . Last month, top-tier Twitter tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) revealed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra would shoot 8K video at 30 frames per second (fps). And the Iceman (or Mr. Universe?) was 100% correct. The result should be smoother video compared to frames recorded with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter recorded 8K video at 24fps. Having those additional 6 frames per second allows a video to jump around less as more motion is captured each second.

Galaxy S23 Ultra specs







Other methods employed by the HP2 sensor are being used to improve the dynamic range of photographs and videos allowing more detail to appear in shadows. It's the difference between a shadow looking like a black blob or being able to see the details. As Samsung says, "More pixels. Epic details." The proof will be in the pudding and the pudding will be available to Galaxy S23 Ultra buyers.





Based on the leaked Verizon spec sheets and previously reported rumors, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. An overclocked 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC will be under the hood with the high-performance X-3 CPU core running at a clock speed of 3.32GHz compared to a clock speed of 3.2GHz on the regular variant. There will be two configurations of the p[hone available: 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage.





A 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on and it will support 45W fast charging. Color options will be Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, and Green. The S Pen digital stylus will come with the device out of the box and there will be housing on the device where it can be stored. Verizon will offer the phone starting at $1,199.99 or 36 monthly payments of $33.33.



