Samsung's affordable Galaxy S23 FE powerhouse is now on sale at one of its lowest ever prices

Galaxy S23 FE





That's because the latest Fan Edition handset (at the time of this writing) is being sold by the aforementioned e-commerce giant at a $75 discount in both 128 and 256GB storage variants.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, Android 13 with One UI 5.1, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $75 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, Android 13 with One UI 5.1, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options $75 off (11%) Buy at Amazon









The Galaxy S23 FE has only scored heftier discounts than 75 bucks a couple of times in its nine-month or so existence, and although better Prime Day promotions are most likely right around the corner, this new Amazon offer comes with no strings attached, no special requirements, and no exclusions whatsoever.





So, yeah, if you're not an Amazon Prime member and have no intention to get a subscription anytime soon, you might as well pull the trigger on your favorite S23 FE configuration today. The entry-level model normally costs $599.99, mind you, while the more digital hoarder-friendly variant carries a list price of $659.99, both of which are currently marked down by the same cool $75 in a few different colorways.





As our comprehensive Galaxy S23 FE review shows, this is an extremely well-rounded device that perhaps doesn't shine in any one department when compared to the absolute best Android phones available today, nonetheless providing satisfactory battery life, camera performance, display performance, and... overall system performance for most users at a hard-to-beat price.





Long-term software support may prove to be this bad boy's key strength over most other smartphones in its price bracket, as Samsung is vowing to deliver major OS updates through Android 17 in a timely manner. If that doesn't seal the deal for you right now... then you probably feel comfortable waiting for a presumably improved Galaxy S24 FE to land a few months down the line.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now! Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit! Reserve at Samsung