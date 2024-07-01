Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung's affordable Galaxy S23 FE powerhouse is now on sale at one of its lowest ever prices

Samsung's affordable Galaxy S23 FE powerhouse is now on sale at one of its lowest ever prices
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan looking to buy one of the best budget 5G phones out there at one of the lowest possible prices ahead of Amazon's upcoming Prime Day 2024 extravaganza, you may want to look no further than the Galaxy S23 FE right now.

That's because the latest Fan Edition handset (at the time of this writing) is being sold by the aforementioned e-commerce giant at a $75 discount in both 128 and 256GB storage variants.

While you're definitely not dealing with a mind-blowing price cut by, say, Galaxy S24 family or Z Fold 5 standards, this is actually the most money S23 FE buyers have been able to save on the unlocked 6.4-inch high-ender in several months.

The Galaxy S23 FE has only scored heftier discounts than 75 bucks a couple of times in its nine-month or so existence, and although better Prime Day promotions are most likely right around the corner, this new Amazon offer comes with no strings attached, no special requirements, and no exclusions whatsoever.

So, yeah, if you're not an Amazon Prime member and have no intention to get a subscription anytime soon, you might as well pull the trigger on your favorite S23 FE configuration today. The entry-level model normally costs $599.99, mind you, while the more digital hoarder-friendly variant carries a list price of $659.99, both of which are currently marked down by the same cool $75 in a few different colorways.

As our comprehensive Galaxy S23 FE review shows, this is an extremely well-rounded device that perhaps doesn't shine in any one department when compared to the absolute best Android phones available today, nonetheless providing satisfactory battery life, camera performance, display performance, and... overall system performance for most users at a hard-to-beat price.

Long-term software support may prove to be this bad boy's key strength over most other smartphones in its price bracket, as Samsung is vowing to deliver major OS updates through Android 17 in a timely manner. If that doesn't seal the deal for you right now... then you probably feel comfortable waiting for a presumably improved Galaxy S24 FE to land a few months down the line.

