The Galaxy S24 FE leaks out as Samsung's next big budget thing with a refined design
Unlikely to come out alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 next month, the Galaxy S24 FE is purportedly showing off its familiar but undeniably attractive design today. Yes, Samsung's next Fan Edition handset is rendered by the almost always reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks) in collaboration with Giznext, looking... pretty much exactly how we all expected in a bunch of high-quality computer-generated images.
Along with these product depictions, a number of key S24 FE specs are also credibly rumored in this hot new report, strongly suggesting a formal announcement and commercial release might be closer on the horizon than previously speculated. But there are unfortunately still no guarantees in one direction or the other.
More screen real estate, slimmer bezels, same old design language
To say that the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition looks like no other device on the market today would either be a major overstatement... or a blatant lie. This thing's family relation with both last year's S23 FE and this year's super-premium S24 trio is crystal clear right off the bat, which doesn't mean that we're looking at a totally repetitive and boring handset either.
For one (very important) thing, the S24 FE is expected to bump up its predecessor's 6.4-inch display size to around 6.65 inches, thus offering way more screen real estate than the "vanilla" Galaxy S24 while coming extremely close to the S24+ as well.
The Galaxy S24 FE sure looks familiar in these leaked renders.
At 162 x 77.3mm, Samsung's next big inexpensive Android high-ender is reportedly not significantly taller or wider than the S23 FE, which obviously means its screen bezels are set to be considerably thinner. Not quite as thin as on the aforementioned 6.7-inch Galaxy S24 Plus, mind you, but pretty slim nonetheless.
Speaking of slim, the Galaxy S24 FE is today tipped to measure 8mm in thickness, which is another number that will fit right between those of the S24+ (7.7mm) and S23 FE (8.2mm). All in all, this is a decidedly stylish, sharp-edged, and reasonably thin phone that doesn't look as premium as the other three members of the Galaxy S24 family, but it's not too far behind either.
The three cameras on the back seem virtually unchanged in appearance from the S23 FE's rear-facing snappers, and the same goes for the centered front-facing camera, the aluminum frame, USB Type-C port at the bottom, and the side-mounted power and volume buttons.
These are the expected Galaxy S24 FE specs
- Exynos 2400/Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processing power;
- AMOLED display;
- IP67 water and dust resistance;
- 50MP primary rear-facing camera;
- Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
That's far from a complete spec sheet, we know, but it should give you a rough idea of what to expect here, which is... nothing too surprising. The battery size is a missing detail that could well set the S24 FE apart from its predecessor if it jumps to around 5,000mAh, and the same goes for the secondary and tertiary lenses on the phone's back if they're upgraded from 8 and 12MP respectively.
A thinner profile and thinner bezels should help distinguish the Galaxy S24 FE from the S23 FE.
Like the S23 FE, this potentially budget-friendly powerhouse should come with an Exynos SoC "internationally" and its Snapdragon equivalent stateside, thus yielding a lot of envy between users in different regions... even though the Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 are similarly impressive.
If history is any indication, the Galaxy S24 FE will probably see daylight sometime in the fall and cost around $600 in the US in an entry-level configuration that may or may not jump from the S23 FE's 128 gigs of internal storage space to 256GB. Because there's still a lot of mystery surrounding this handset, especially as far as availability and pricing is concerned, you may not want to take, well, anything for granted just yet.
