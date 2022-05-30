Which chip will the Galaxy S23 use? Insiders weigh in
Samsung received a lot of flack about Galaxy S22 range's Exynos 2200 chip. The SoC was prone to overheating and even caused issues with the screen and battery life. There were rumors that the company may not equip its 2023 and 2024 flagships with homebrewed chips but this was refuted by a leaker. To clear things up for us, some insiders have given their two cents about whether the Galaxy S23 will be powered by the Exynos 2300 in some markets.
Samsung usually equips America and China-bound premium smartphones with Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon chips, and the rest of the markets get in-house Exynos chips. In response to the growing criticism of its Exynos processors, Samsung has apparently decided to focus more exclusively on tailor-making chips specifically for its smartphones instead of also worrying about selling them to other smartphone manufacturers.
A South Korean outlet had said that Samsung would dedicate the next two years to designing chips instead of manufacturing them. This had implied that all high-end 2023 and 2024 Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S23, would be fueled by Snapdragon chips.
This rumor was sort of put to rest when renowned leaker Roland Quandt tweeted about the existence of Exynos 2200's successor, although he did note at that time that his post was based on two month old information and Samsung might have changed plans during that time.
Today, tipster GaryeonHan again hinted that Samsung is not going to manufacture a flagship Exynos chip this year. Leakers @chunvn8888 and Yogesh Brar also chimed in and said that although Samsung is working on the Exynos 2300, it's not clear if it will make it into the Galaxy S23.
Samsung's forthcoming flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, will most likely only come in Snapdragon versions. These foldable phones will probably be unveiled in August and will be underpinned by the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Leaked specs indicate they have the potential to outshine the current best phones of 2022.
The Galaxy S23 is not expected until January 2023, so it's too early to be talking about it. A handful of early rumors have started to surface about Samsung's next S series phone, and per them, the phone may feature the company's 200MP camera that has been collecting dust since its announcement, a quad curved display, and an under-display front camera.
