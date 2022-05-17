Samsung could be working on a dedicated processor for the Galaxy S25

Samsung plans a processor dedicated to Galaxy phones to be used in the Galaxy S25 series in 2025. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 16, 2022





Samsung is reportedly set on developing a dedicated processor for the Galaxy S series. Rumors claim that the chipset could power the Samsung Galaxy S25.Samsung is at times a very slow learner. While the tech giant has been known to take occasional risks and experiment with novel technology, sometimes the very same company dogmatically adheres to ideals that are best left forgotten.This time around, Samsung seems to be finally learning another difficult truth the hard way. Raw power will never surpass optimisation, both in terms of longevity and future-proofing. Apple has been in on this little secret for quite some time and now it looks like Samsung might be catching up.As per a leak by prominent tipster Ice universe, the Korean tech giant might finally be working on a true dedicated processor for the Samsung Galaxy lineup that could make its debut with the Samsung Galaxy S25Many will be quick to argue that Samsung already does make its own processors - the Exynos chipsets. The problem is that over the years, Samsung has never committed to refining Exynos to the extent to which it can power a whole flagship line by itself.Hence why many Samsung smartphones sometimes come in two variants - one with Snapdragon SoCs and another with Exynos ones. The Exynos processors employ a familiar architecture and have notoriously struggled with thermals and energy efficiency. It is safe to say that they are in now way comparable to Apple’s A series.This could possibly change if Samsung finally puts in the necessary effort to develop and refine its own SoC. Such a move might represent a major step for the company towards consolidating its position on the smartphone market by creating a similar ecosystem to that of Apple.