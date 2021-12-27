Samsung's crazy 200MP camera may land with Galaxy S23 and be improved in subsequent flagships

Well, if a 200MP sensor sounds like an overkill, let's remember that this is the maximum single camera resolution that chipsets like Snapdragon 888 or even Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 support, and Samsung is nothing but maximalist when it comes to phones in its Ultra line. Take a look at the video above where Samsung's mobile camera chief explains the features and advantages of its first 200MP HM1 ISOCELL sensor.





The magic of Nonacell pixel -binning will result in breathtaking pixel size on such a high-res camera, and Samsung proved that it can circumvent most of the pitfalls that giant camera sensors with tiny pixels represent with its 108MP units, so we can't wait to see when there will be a 200MP camera phone indeed.





It may not be a Samsung, though - after all, the first user for its 108MP units was Xiaomi, but Samsung will be the one squeezing the most out of its hardware, perhaps as early as the Galaxy S23.