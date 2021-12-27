Samsung's crazy 200MP camera may land with Galaxy S23 and be improved in subsequent flagships

Samsung's crazy 200MP camera may land with Galaxy S23 and be improved in subsequent flagships0
Samsung announced a mobile camera sensor with the whopping 200MP resolution this year, but it is yet to employ it in a retail device. We were certainly hoping that this ultra high-res sensor in Samsung's ISOCELL line will make its way into the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but instead it turned out that the company's 2022 flagship will have a third-gen 108MP unit again, albeit an enhanced one.
Well, if a 200MP sensor sounds like an overkill, let's remember that this is the maximum single camera resolution that chipsets like Snapdragon 888 or even Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 support, and Samsung is nothing but maximalist when it comes to phones in its Ultra line. Take a look at the video above where Samsung's mobile camera chief explains the features and advantages of its first 200MP HM1 ISOCELL sensor.
It may not be a Samsung, though - after all, the first user for its 108MP units was Xiaomi, but Samsung will be the one squeezing the most out of its hardware, perhaps as early as the Galaxy S23.