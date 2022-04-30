S22 Ultra Snapdragon vs Exynos: do you really get different cameras?





Read more:





Can you spot a difference in photos shot during the day?

Colors and detail both differ









While photos during the day look very similar most of the time, you can spot some differences. For example, on the first photo, there is quite a bit of noise in the ceiling on the pictures taken by the Exynos model, while the Snapdragon one is much cleaner.





Colors are also muted on the Exynos photo, while you get more vibrant and saturated tonalities out of the Snapdragon.





Additionally, notice on the second photo how shadows get much darker on the Exynos vs the Snapdragon.





These nuances build up, and most of the time, we were happier with the picture out of the Snapdragon model.





What about night photos?

You can also see the gap in low light photos









In low light, even from the first photo, you see a similar issue: right in the center where you have the night sky, it's very noisy on the Exynos photo while the same area is perfectly clean on the Snapdragon version. Most everything else is similar, but you do get a bit more saturated colors on the Snapdragon (the red walls on the building on the left).





It's not a huge difference between the two, but similar story: the Snapdragon version looks better to our eyes on most of these pictures.





Are the ultra-wide cameras different?

You guessed it... yes









Ultra-wide cameras share the same color characteristics as the main ones, which means that we also see similar trends.





Colors out of the Exynos model are just a bit more muted and have less "pop", and detail is just a bit cleaner on the Snapdragon photos. It's definitely not a gigantic difference by any means but it is there, and it is consistent across all photos, so no coincidence here.





Zoom comparison

This one should be pretty close









The S22 Ultra is probably the best zooming phone on the market right now, but you already know that.





We shot mostly at 10X zoom, which looks really impressive and is something you cannot get on other phones. The difference between the two here boils down mostly to the color rendition: the same bleaker tonalities are present on the Exynos, while the Snapdragon has better saturated and photos that are "ready to share" without much of an edit. We shot mostly at 10X zoom, which looks really impressive and is something you cannot get on other phones. The difference between the two here boils down mostly to the color rendition: the same bleaker tonalities are present on the Exynos, while the Snapdragon has better saturated and photos that are "ready to share" without much of an edit.





The Snapdragon version is just a bit sharper too.





Portrait Mode

No difference in blurring capabilities, but the color science is









You can capture portrait mode shots using either the 1X or the 3X cameras, and we love 'em both.





But just look at that first photo captured by the Exynos model, what an immense difference in the colors! I look pale and the whole scene looks has these almost depressing tonalities that lack vibrancy. The Snapdragon model has a lively image with a lot more contrast, it's an easy win for it here.





You can see the same trend across all portrait mode photos, 1X or 3X, colors are almost always not rendered in an appealing manner on the Exynos version. By the way, kudos to Samsung for perfecting portrait mode, it does an incredible job separating the subject from the background!





Selfie time!

Surprise, surprise









Finally, when it comes to selfies, we don't see huge differences, and we'd call this round a tie.





Both phones support a wider field of view for group shots or a close-up view for true selfies.





Conclusion

In this comparison, we decided to test just that: is that difference really all that noticeable? And which one actually takes better looking photos: the Snapdragon or the Exynos S22 Ultra model? We have shot a bunch of photos, so let's take a look!