The Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 'waterfall' display curved on all four sides

Samsung's rumored abilities to make a quad-curved display have reportedly been confirmed by IceUniverse's sources and such a panel may be used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra for the first time.





The S22 Ultra is supposed to have a curved display, as one Verizon rep leaked yesterday, but those curves may now go to the top and bottom panel sides as well when the time for its successor arrives.





Since we've already had phones like the Honor Magic and its tri-curved screen, or the quad-curved Xiaomi concept you see in the video above out and about, there is little doubt that if a company with the engineering abilities of Samsung Display puts their mind to it, they will succeed in creating a phone panel that slopes on all sides.





Now, what would a quad-curved display bring to the table except enhanced aesthetics, is beyond us at this point in the rumor mill, but it could hint at a drastic Galaxy S23 redesign. This jibes with the expectations that the S23 series, or at least its Ultra member, could sport an under-display selfie camera and a truly all-screen design.





I just learned that Samsung Display does have the ability to mass produce four sided equal width Quad curved screen. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 3, 2022