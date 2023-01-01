Galaxy S23 series could have more base storage than Galaxy S22





All Galaxy S22 models, including the productivity-oriented S22 Ultra, start with 128GB of storage, and they also don't have a card slot for memory expansion. Leaker Ahmed Qwaider , who is mostly known for leaking hands-on videos of unreleased phones, claims that internal storage will begin at 256GB for all Galaxy S23 models.





He also adds that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a base RAM of 12GB. For reference, the entry-level Galaxy S22 Ultra has 8GB of RAM. Power users, who are the primary target market for Ultra models, will surely appreciate having more RAM and storage.





After all, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is highly likely to come with a 200MP main camera sensor and all the models could feature a new front-facing camera , so 128GB just won't cut it for people who snap a lot of photos, unless you are okay with being dependent on cloud storage.









The Galaxy S23 line is also rumored to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a new cooling system , so it would be nice to have more space to download games.





Whether this will lead to an increase in price is not known. Rumors are already swirling around that Samsung is considering hiking up the prices of Galaxy S23 phones to compensate for rising components costs, but fears that this move may impact demand.





Renowned leaker Roland Quandt has rebuffed the rumor, and says that the 128GB option is still there. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1, so we'll have to wait until then to find out which leak is accurate.