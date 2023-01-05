New images show all the color options for the Galaxy S23 range





White, Pink Gold, Sky Blue, Burgundy, and Red are just some of the color options for the S22 series but that's not necessarily a good thing as too many options can unnecessarily complicate a purchase decision. And most of us slap cases on our phones anyway, so hues don't matter all that much at the end of the day.





Leaker SnoopyTech , who is known for retail leaks, has posted some Galaxy S23 photos that presumably showcase all the color options. Reliable leaker Ross Young revealed back in October that the Galaxy S23 would come in black, beige, green, and light pink and a few days back, budding tipster Ahmed Qwaider said that they would be available in black, cream, green, and lavender.





So, in very simple, basic words, the phones were rumored to come in black, a whitish colorway, a hue close to pink and purple, and green (sorry color nerds).









Per SnoopyTech and a Korean site , the marketing names for the colors are Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, and Botanic Green. Phantom Black and Botanic Green have a formal vibe to them while Cotton Flower and Misty Lilac are fun, laid back hues.









Moving on, these images are more proof that all the handsets will have a floating camera setup and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will retain the boxy look of its predecessor, which happens to be one of the best phones around, whereas the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will have rounded corners.



