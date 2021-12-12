Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note apparently spotted on Samsung's website and Geekbench

Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note apparently spotted on Samsung's website and Geekbench0
Samsung's next highest-end flagship, the one which will apparently have an S Pen slot, may be known as the Galaxy S22 Note, and not S22 Ultra. The Chinese variant, which seemingly bears the model number SM-S908U has been spotted on Samsung's website.
The listing doesn't mention anything apart from the model number and is another indication that the Galaxy S22 series is nearing launch. Leaker Snoopy, who first spotted the listing, claims that production is now in full swing and the South Korean company is shipping thousand of components every day for its next premium range.
The tipster also adds that the manufacturer has started production on the Tab S8 tablets, but volume is very low at the moment.
Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmark scores
The Chinese version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra/S22 Note has also been seen on the benchmarking website Geekbench. This model packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and managed a single-core score of 1,219 and a multi-core score of 3,154.
So, it's possible that the Galaxy S22 Note seen on Geekbench is a non-retail unit, or the results might be fake, which certainly sounds possible because the listing says the phone has 8GB of RAM, but according to an earlier leak, the S22 Ultra/S22 Note will only come in 12GB and 16GB variants.
For what it's worth, a Samsung Exynos 2200 Galaxy S22 Note with the same amount of RAM allegedly scored 691 points in the single-core test and 3,167 in the multi-core test.
Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S22 series in February.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (56 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-