Samsung Android

Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note apparently spotted on Samsung's website and Geekbench

Anam Hamid
By
0
Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note spotted on Samsung's website and Geekbench
Samsung's next highest-end flagship, the one which will apparently have an S Pen slot, may be known as the Galaxy S22 Note, and not S22 Ultra. The Chinese variant, which seemingly bears the model number SM-S908U has been spotted on Samsung's website.

The listing doesn't mention anything apart from the model number and is another indication that the Galaxy S22 series is nearing launch. Leaker Snoopy, who first spotted the listing, claims that production is now in full swing and the South Korean company is shipping thousand of components every day for its next premium range. 

Samsung reportedly began producing parts for the phones towards the end of October and today's rumor is in line with a leak that said phone production would begin from the first week of December

The tipster also adds that the manufacturer has started production on the Tab S8 tablets, but volume is very low at the moment.

Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmark scores


The Chinese version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra/S22 Note has also been seen on the benchmarking website Geekbench. This model packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and managed a single-core score of 1,219 and a multi-core score of 3,154.

For reference, the Snapdragon Galaxy S21 Ultra got 1,100 and 3,500 points on the same test and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-fueled reference device notched 1,235 and 3,837.

So, it's possible that the Galaxy S22 Note seen on Geekbench is a non-retail unit, or the results might be fake, which certainly sounds possible because the listing says the phone has 8GB of RAM, but according to an earlier leak, the S22 Ultra/S22 Note will only come in 12GB and 16GB variants.

For what it's worth, a Samsung Exynos 2200 Galaxy S22 Note with the same amount of RAM allegedly scored 691 points in the single-core test and 3,167 in the multi-core test. 

Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S22 series in February. 

