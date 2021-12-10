Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may not be as expensive as previously expected

New details have now emerged about the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung's next high-end tablet that it will likely announce at the start of the next year.





The scoop comes from lanzuk (via @GaryeonHan ), who in recent times has been the source of many Samsung leaks. They have reiterated a lot of the things that we have heard already and have also revealed that the slate may cost less than what prior leaks had claimed.





The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will allegedly sport a 14.6-inches display with a notch for housing the dual front cameras. According to an earlier report, the front setup consists of an 8MP main camera and a 5MP ultra-wide unit and it's also capable of recording 4K videos at up to 60fps.





The leaker also says that the Tab S8 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is hardly breaking news . The chip will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.





They also say that the tablet will have a slim profile and it will weigh 640 grams. Samsung apparently plans to sell Ultra-exclusive accessories such as a keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price





The most important revelation from the post is that the price will start at 1.39 million won (~ $1,178) and the price of the maxed out variant will be in the early 1.4 million won range. The US prices will supposedly be lower and not direct currency conversions.





An earlier leak had hinted that the base Wi-Fi model would cost 1.469 million won (~$1,245) and the highest-end 5G-ready variant would go for 1.669 million won (~$1,414), so the new rumored prices are certainly welcome news for those who are considering this Samsung tablet





For comparison, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus started at 1.149 million won (~$975) at launch and the highest-end model retailed for around 1.359 million won (~$1,153). In the US, the base variant was $849 at launch.





Keep in mind that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will not be a Tab S7 Plus successor, and will instead sit above the Tab S8 Plus. These two will be accompanied by the base model.





The standard and the Plus Tab S8 models are rumored to have an 8MP front camera. The S8 will reportedly come with an 11-inches 120Hz LTPS TFT display and the S8 Plus will feature a 12.4-inches 120Hz OLED panel. The smallest model may have an 8,000mAh battery under the hood, and the Plus will pack a 10,090mAh cell. The Ultra is rumored to boast a 12,000mAh battery. All three models are expected to have a dual rear camera system with 13MP and 5MP cameras.





Whether Samsung will unveil the Whether Samsung will unveil the Tab S8 trio during the Galaxy S21 FE unveiling event in January or they will be revealed alongside the Galaxy S22 series in February remains to be seen.