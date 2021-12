Retailer reveals Galaxy S22 storage and color options

2019's Galaxy S10 Plus is Samsung's only phone to date to offer up to 1TB of built-in storage. The company's recent flagships also don't support memory expansion, and rumors suggest this will be the case for the Galaxy S22 series as well. Now that Apple has started selling a 1TB iPhone 13 , some may have been expecting a Galaxy S22 variant with the same capacity, but that's seemingly not going to happen.





Data obtained from retailers by leaker Snoopy has revealed that Galaxy S22 storage will top out at 512GB. The standard model will come with 8GB of RAM, which will be mated with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Samsung will likely use the new LPDDR5X DRAM . Color options include Pink Gold, Green, Black, and White.





The Galaxy S22 Plus will offer the same storage configurations and color options.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in two 12GB versions with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, and one 16GB model with 512GB of storage. The Galaxy S21 Ultra also comes in a 12GB/512GB variant. The Ultra will be sold in Dark Red, Black, and White hues. This leak doesn't mention the rumored Green color option





Per earlier reports, the Galaxy S21 will feature a 6.06-inches display and the Plus variant will come with a 6.55-inches screen. These variants are expected to have a triple rear camera array with an ISOCELL GN5 50MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide module, and a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x zoom.







The Galaxy S22 Ultra will likely boast a 6.8-inches screen and a quad-camera array with the same resolutions as its predecessor. It will also probably feature a dedicated slot for the S Pen stylus.

The Galaxy S22 series will be equipped with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip or the unannounced Samsung Exynos 2200, depending on where you live.