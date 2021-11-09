Samsung outs faster, up to 64GB DDR5X RAM stacks that may end up in the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung outs faster, up to 64GB DDR5X RAM stacks that may end up in the Galaxy S22 Ultra0
Samsung LPDDR5X DRAM specs and features
While real-life tests on computer DDR5 RAM show that for now it only gives advantage if you do complex tasks like gaming and rendering simultaneously, Samsung promises that the mobile LPDDR5X DRAM will "boost speed, capacity and power savings for future 5G applications."
It's 30% faster than the current LPDDR5 memory, and consumes 20% less power as it is done on a 14nm process. The 16Gb LPDDR5X chips can be stacked in up to 64GB RAM configurations, though we doubt there will soon be phones that will need as much memory for tasks we currently use them for.
Last year, Samsung also made a dedicated announcement about the LPDDR5 memory that ended up in the Galaxy S21 series, so the LPDDR5X modules have every chance to be in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its siblings, perhaps with even higher memory configurations.