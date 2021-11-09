Samsung outs faster, up to 64GB DDR5X RAM stacks that may end up in the Galaxy S22 Ultra





will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles While on the rumored November 19 event we are expecting the Galaxy S22's Exynos 2200 processor to make a cameo with AMD graphics architecture, the DDR5X RAM "," says Samsung.





Samsung LPDDR5X DRAM specs and features





While real-life tests on computer DDR5 RAM show that for now it only gives advantage if you do complex tasks like gaming and rendering simultaneously, Samsung promises that the mobile LPDDR5X DRAM will " boost speed, capacity and power savings for future 5G applications ."





It's 30% faster than the current LPDDR5 memory, and consumes 20% less power as it is done on a 14nm process. The 16Gb LPDDR5X chips can be stacked in up to 64GB RAM configurations, though we doubt there will soon be phones that will need as much memory for tasks we currently use them for.





later this year, Samsung will begin collaborating with global chipset manufacturers to establish a more viable framework for the expanding world of digital reality, with its LPDDR5X serving as a key part of that foundation ." Samsung, however, is forward-looking towards the Metaverse with the fast and furious LPDDR5X chips, it seems, as it says that "."









