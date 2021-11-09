Notification Center

Samsung

Samsung outs faster, up to 64GB DDR5X RAM stacks that may end up in the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Samsung Develops Industry’s First LPDDR5X DRAM
It's not by accident that Samsung is preparing to both announce a new Exynos chipset, and just unveiled "industry’s first LPDDR5X DRAM" that is also scheduled to go into phones. The mass Galaxy S22 series production is fast approaching, and Samsung has penchant for announcing the silicon in its gear before it has been made official in retail devices.

While on the rumored November 19 event we are expecting the Galaxy S22's Exynos 2200 processor to make a cameo with AMD graphics architecture, the DDR5X RAM "will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles," says Samsung.

Samsung LPDDR5X DRAM specs and features


While real-life tests on computer DDR5 RAM show that for now it only gives advantage if you do complex tasks like gaming and rendering simultaneously, Samsung promises that the mobile LPDDR5X DRAM will "boost speed, capacity and power savings for future 5G applications." 

It's 30% faster than the current LPDDR5 memory, and consumes 20% less power as it is done on a 14nm process. The 16Gb LPDDR5X chips can be stacked in up to 64GB RAM configurations, though we doubt there will soon be phones that will need as much memory for tasks we currently use them for. 

Samsung, however, is forward-looking towards the Metaverse with the fast and furious LPDDR5X chips, it seems, as it says that "later this year, Samsung will begin collaborating with global chipset manufacturers to establish a more viable framework for the expanding world of digital reality, with its LPDDR5X serving as a key part of that foundation."

Last year, Samsung also made a dedicated announcement about the LPDDR5 memory that ended up in the Galaxy S21 series, so the LPDDR5X modules have every chance to be in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its siblings, perhaps with even higher memory configurations.

