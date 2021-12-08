Samsung's S22/S22+ pop up at the FCC confirming a battery specs cut but a 5G gain

Samsung's S22/S22+ pop up at the FCC confirming a battery specs cut but a 5G gain0
The EB-BS906ABY pack is none other than the one that leaked before in a Korean certification database, so the rumors for a cut in the S22 and S22+ battery capacity on account of the updated S22 series design were right.
A LED View case for the S22 series has also been certified by the Federal Communications Commission, so the chips are falling into place for the next top-shelf phones by Samsung, as it is usually a month or two before an official unveiling that the FCC spills the beans on upcoming handsets.
The new Galaxy S22 series design brings smaller batteries
Given the rumors that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be employing Samsung's new, larger 50MP GN5 main sensor, there will be larger lenses on the back, and that is about to be one of the few visual differences on that side, so they might look like in these LetsGoDigital concept images of the S22+.
The big changes come at the front, though, according to many "domestic related parts makers" sources of the leaker Lanzuk, where the "front bezel becomes thinner without discriminating model series" indeed. That's the umpteenth time we are hearing that Samsung will be trimming the bezel, so there might be something to it.
- Galaxy S22 display, size, and battery specs: 6.1" display, 7.6mm thickness, 3700mAh battery
- Galaxy S22 display, size, and battery specs: 6.5" display, 7.6mm thickness, 4500mAh battery
This is an overall reduction in numbers across the board - a slightly shorter display diagonal, thinner body (the S21 and S21+ are ~7.9mm), and a tad smaller battery to fit the new dimensions with what the insiders say is pretty much the same weight as the S21 series. Don't let the smaller display diagonal fool you, as, thanks to the phones' widened frame with shorter and stubbier looks, plus the slimmer top and bottom bezels, the members of the Galaxy S22 series are expected to have an even better screen-to-body ratio than their predecessors.
It's not the first time we are hearing that the Galaxy S22 will have shorter, wider bodies and displays, as well as slightly smaller batteries, too, but now we know why. The FCC certification of the S22+ officilizes the rumored 4500mAh battery and basically confirms that a new aspect ratio and more elegant design await the S22 and S22+ buyers.