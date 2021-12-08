Samsung's S22/S22+ pop up at the FCC confirming a battery specs cut but a 5G gain





The smallest S22 is denoted as SM-S901U at the FCC, and its connectivity features include 5G, as well as Wi-Fi 6E. The Galaxy S22+ specs information is a bit richer, as the handset marked with SM-S906U is listed with its battery.





The EB-BS906ABY pack is none other than the one that leaked before in a Korean certification database, so the rumors for a cut in the S22 and S22+ battery capacity on account of the updated S22 series design were right.





The 4500mAh unit certified at the FCC is 300mAh less than the pack in the S21+, so hopefully the new more frugal Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the upgraded display technology will make up for the loss in capacity. The list of 5G bands that the S22 series supports, however, is longer than that of the S21 models, as you can see below, indicating they may come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 indeed, and the new X60 modem that is theoretically capable of 10 Gigabit 5G download speeds.





A LED View case for the S22 series has also been certified by the Federal Communications Commission, so the chips are falling into place for the next top-shelf phones by Samsung, as it is usually a month or two before an official unveiling that the FCC spills the beans on upcoming handsets.









The new Galaxy S22 series design brings smaller batteries



