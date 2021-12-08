Notification Center

Accessories Samsung

Samsung's S22/S22+ pop up at the FCC confirming a battery specs cut but a 5G gain

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Samsung's S22/S22+ pop up at the FCC confirming a battery specs cut but a 5G gain
The Galaxy S22 and S22+ have just done the FCC song and dance, MySmartPrice found out, and, perhaps, the S22 Ultra wouldn't be far behind. This could be an indication that Samsung is already gearing up for the launch on American soil and the rumors for a postponed S22 release may have been premature. 

The smallest S22 is denoted as SM-S901U at the FCC, and its connectivity features include 5G, as well as Wi-Fi 6E. The Galaxy S22+ specs information is a bit richer, as the handset marked with SM-S906U is listed with its battery.

The EB-BS906ABY pack is none other than the one that leaked before in a Korean certification database, so the rumors for a cut in the S22 and S22+ battery capacity on account of the updated S22 series design were right. 

The 4500mAh unit certified at the FCC is 300mAh less than the pack in the S21+, so hopefully the new more frugal Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the upgraded display technology will make up for the loss in capacity. The list of 5G bands that the S22 series supports, however, is longer than that of the S21 models, as you can see below, indicating they may come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 indeed, and the new X60 modem that is theoretically capable of 10 Gigabit 5G download speeds.

A LED View case for the S22 series has also been certified by the Federal Communications Commission, so the chips are falling into place for the next top-shelf phones by Samsung, as it is usually a month or two before an official unveiling that the FCC spills the beans on upcoming handsets.


The new Galaxy S22 series design brings smaller batteries


Given the rumors that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be employing Samsung's new, larger 50MP GN5 main sensor, there will be larger lenses on the back, and that is about to be one of the few visual differences on that side, so they might look like in these LetsGoDigital concept images of the S22+.


The big changes come at the front, though, according to many "domestic related parts makers" sources of the leaker Lanzuk, where the "front bezel becomes thinner without discriminating model series" indeed. That's the umpteenth time we are hearing that Samsung will be trimming the bezel, so there might be something to it.

On the other hand, the new 19.3:9 aspect ratio that Ice Universe tipped a while ago, is reiterated again by saying that the "overall vertical length is reduced," which makes sense if we are going from a taller and narrower aspect to a shorter and wider one. In fact, tipster Lanzuk also confirmed the exact display size and thickness of the S22 and S22+ last month, confirming the cuts in battery capacity:

  • Galaxy S22 display, size, and battery specs: 6.1" display, 7.6mm thickness, 3700mAh battery
  • Galaxy S22 display, size, and battery specs: 6.5" display, 7.6mm thickness, 4500mAh battery

This is an overall reduction in numbers across the board - a slightly shorter display diagonal, thinner body (the S21 and S21+ are ~7.9mm), and a tad smaller battery to fit the new dimensions with what the insiders say is pretty much the same weight as the S21 series. Don't let the smaller display diagonal fool you, as, thanks to the phones' widened frame with shorter and stubbier looks, plus the slimmer top and bottom bezels, the members of the Galaxy S22 series are expected to have an even better screen-to-body ratio than their predecessors.

Last but not least, there will apparently be two new Galaxy S22 colors besides the shades that the S21 ships in, but it is not exactly clear if these will again be exclusives for those who order the phones from Samsung's own store site. 

It's not the first time we are hearing that the Galaxy S22 will have shorter, wider bodies and displays, as well as slightly smaller batteries, too, but now we know why. The FCC certification of the S22+ officilizes the rumored 4500mAh battery and basically confirms that a new aspect ratio and more elegant design await the S22 and S22+ buyers.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android

