 Samsung's first Galaxy S22 series update is here... with no fix for those pesky display bugs

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung's first Galaxy S22 series update is here... with no fix for those pesky display bugs

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Samsung's first Galaxy S22 series update is here... with no fix for those pesky display bugs
Although the vast majority of early Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra adopters haven't been able to get their hands on their precious new high-end smartphones yet, Samsung wants everything to be as close to perfect as possible from both a software stability and security standpoint when its huge number of global pre-orders are eventually fulfilled.

As such, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the software support champion (and king of worldwide handset shipments) is already delivering its first over-the-air update to the entire S22 family. As you can imagine, this doesn't contain anything major aimed at drastically changing the user experience (for those lucky enough to have received their units ahead of time), but according to SamMobile, the February 2022 security patch is included.

Given that the month is almost over, we can totally understand if you expected that to be offered out the box with your costly 5G-enabled Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, or S22 Ultra, which may actually prove to be the case for many Samsung customers around the world.

Technically, today is the official release day of the three super-premium devices across a bunch of different countries and regions, and if you don't manage to get your unit right away, odds are the revised software will be pre-installed or the update will welcome you at startup.

For the time being, Afghanistan and Egypt are the only countries confirmed to have been treated to the update, but it's definitely just a matter of time until Samsung will be able to spread the love to other places.

Unfortunately, there are no words on that fix promised earlier this week for Galaxy S22 Ultra screen issues being a part of this rollout. That's hardly surprising considering that Samsung probably started working on the patch just a few days ago (at best), and it means impacted users might need to wait for next month's security update before saying goodbye to those annoying pixelated lines on their otherwise ultra-high-quality Dynamic AMOLED displays.

In the meantime, don't forget to switch from the Natural to the Vivid screen mode and downgrade your resolution from WQHD+ to FHD+ if you encounter said glitches, especially now that more and more units are presumably shipped worldwide.

