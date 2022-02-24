Galaxy S22 pre-orders break records in home market, 1 million units pre-ordered

Galaxy S22 pre-orders break records in home market, 1 million units pre-ordered0
We recently reported that the Galaxy S22 phones are enjoying huge popularity in India, and it seems that Samsung's home country is also loving the new Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra.
ZDNet Korea has indicated that Samsung has broken its records for pre-orders in South Korea, reaching 1.02 million pre-ordered Galaxy S22 units, with over 300,000 units being pre-ordered on day one. The last smartphone to achieve these numbers was the Galaxy S8 series. The foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 came close to reaching such numbers but didn't.
As you might imagine, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is proving to be the most popular device in the lineup in Samsung's domestic market. According to the report, pre-orders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra account for over 60% of the pre-order figures we mentioned above. The report doesn't indicate any waiting times for orders to arrive, but it seems unlikely that Samsung will have its own domestic market fans wait for too long.
Despite that, some early Galaxy S22 adopters are having to wait for weeks for the shipment of their new phones. Understandably, with the global chip shortages and supply chain issues, a delay might seem inevitable for some buyers.
