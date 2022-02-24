 Galaxy S22 pre-orders break records in home market, 1 million units pre-ordered - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Samsung

Galaxy S22 pre-orders break records in home market, 1 million units pre-ordered

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Galaxy S22 pre-orders break records in home market, 1 million units pre-ordered
Yes, it seems the Galaxy S22 phones are proving to be among the most popular Samsung devices that the company has sold recently. SamMobile reports that Samsung has broken its own record in its home country, with 1 million S22 units pre-ordered.

Samsung breaks records in South Korea with pre-orders of the Galaxy S22 series


We recently reported that the Galaxy S22 phones are enjoying huge popularity in India, and it seems that Samsung's home country is also loving the new Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra.

ZDNet Korea has indicated that Samsung has broken its records for pre-orders in South Korea, reaching 1.02 million pre-ordered Galaxy S22 units, with over 300,000 units being pre-ordered on day one. The last smartphone to achieve these numbers was the Galaxy S8 series. The foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 came close to reaching such numbers but didn't.

As you might imagine, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is proving to be the most popular device in the lineup in Samsung's domestic market. According to the report, pre-orders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra account for over 60% of the pre-order figures we mentioned above. The report doesn't indicate any waiting times for orders to arrive, but it seems unlikely that Samsung will have its own domestic market fans wait for too long.

Despite that, some early Galaxy S22 adopters are having to wait for weeks for the shipment of their new phones. Understandably, with the global chip shortages and supply chain issues, a delay might seem inevitable for some buyers.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Review
8.8
$800off $500 Special Samsung $1050off $250 Special Samsung $1050off $350 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Review
7.7
$550off $500 Special Samsung $750off $300 Special Verizon $700off $350 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.6 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
$550off $300 Special Samsung $700off $150 Special T-Mobile $650off $200 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for as little as $500 right now (in an older edition)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for as little as $500 right now (in an older edition)
Apple VR headset may come with Micro LED display, M1 chip
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple VR headset may come with Micro LED display, M1 chip
Reddit is introducing a better way to find new communities and content
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Reddit is introducing a better way to find new communities and content
Apple won’t have to replace your whole iPhone to repair Face ID anymore
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Apple won’t have to replace your whole iPhone to repair Face ID anymore
Galaxy S22's Object Eraser is rolling out to older Samsung phones
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Galaxy S22's Object Eraser is rolling out to older Samsung phones
Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is here with two names, amazing specs, and a stylus
by Iskren Gaidarov,  7
Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is here with two names, amazing specs, and a stylus
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless