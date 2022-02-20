Galaxy S22 Ultra starts arriving on doorsteps

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

According to several posts on Reddit (via Android Police ), notices have gone out indicating that some consumers who pre-ordered one of the new Galaxy S22 series handsets could receive their new phones as early as tomorrow the 21st or on the 22nd. Most of those who have been notified that their new Samsung device is scheduled to arrive earlier than expected managed to get their pre-orders in immediately following the Unpacked event on February 9th.

Customer in France already received his Galaxy S22 Ultra







One Reddit subscriber with the moniker ifeeltired26 wrote a succinct post that said, "I get my S22 Ultra 256GB Black on Feb 22nd :-)." Another post, this one from ats55 is a little longer. This message reads, "No email from samsung.com. Cancel button gone. website says 'In Process Faster.' Went to https://www.fedex.com/en-us/tracking.html and in track by reference typed in my order number as ref. showing 23rd as delivery date."





Perhaps the luckiest person is this one gentleman who lives in France and uses the handle Scooffs on Reddit. He already received his Galaxy S22 Ultra which he documented by taking photos of the box and the device.

Not everyone is happy about the way their order is being processed-or not processed. Reddit user GoGetSomeSunlight said, "I cancelled mine because T-Mobile's online activation discount is messed up, and was likely causing a lot of issues."







He added that he reordered, had no glitches, and received an email saying, "we've received your order, and are processing your order and will provide an estimated delivery date once your order is confirmed." He writes that while some people have already received their phones, he doesn't know if he will be getting his order.







Others reported delivery dates as late as March 28th and April 1st. And one Redditor with the handle of MayBe2MoRo, who ordered a Galaxy S22 with 256GB of storage, wrote that he was told that his new phone won't arrive until May 2nd!

The white Galaxy S22 Ultra with 512GB of RAM will ship from Samsung as late as May 15th







Despite the news that some pre-orders are shipping early, Samsung told PCMag that the heavy interest in the Galaxy S22 line will lead to delays in shipping the handsets. And this goes for orders not only placed with Samsung, but for those made through U.S. wireless providers. The longest delay is for the white version of the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra which is not expected to be delivered from Samsung until May 15th.





That very same model has been sold out at AT&T (via Samsung). If you must, absolutely must have your Galaxy S22 Ultra in white with 512GB of RAM, then Verizon (via Samsung) is your best bet with a shipping date of March 25th according to PCMag. But you'll have to be the one to decide whether it is worth it to switch carriers (assuming that you're not a Verizon subscriber) just to get the phone you want two weeks earlier.





If you are more interested in the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22+, Samsung lists a shipping date of March 4th for all color options whether carrier locked to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, or unlocked.







In an official statement, the manufacturer said, "We're grateful for the excitement and response to our new Galaxy S22 series. Interest in Galaxy S22 series is at an all-time high with the pre-order volume exceeding our expectations. We’re committed to getting these devices to our customers as early as possible. However, some customers may experience delays depending on market, model and color. We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding."