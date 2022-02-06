Leaked webpage reveals Galaxy S22 pre-order gift, confirms staggered release

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

By roughly this time Wednesday, Samsung will have revealed the flagship Galaxy S22 series. We know pretty much everything about the handsets at this point and now, the gift that will be offered to pre-order customers has seemingly been revealed.





Twitter account TechInsider , which was called Snoopytech before, has shared a link that appears to show the pre-order page for the Galaxy S22. Apparently, it shows the Polish website and seems to indicate that at least in Poland, Samsung will be giving away the black Galaxy Buds Pro as freebies during the pre-order period. Additionally, Samsung will apparently offer a PLN 3,000 (~$752) buy-back guarantee on the new phones.









The Galaxy Buds Pro were released last year and they feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Dolby Atmos surround sound, and IPX7 water resistance, and will cost you $200 separately.





The webpage also appears to confirm that only the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be released on February 25 , and the other two models will hit the stores on March 11. Pre-orders will begin on February 9, which is also when the devices will be revealed alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which was spotted in the wild just today









Meanwhile, Samsung has opened reservations for the phones, which will earn you a $50 credit and some exclusive offers which will be revealed on launch day.









Images and details on the page also confirm some past rumors, including the symmetrical bezels of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus and the Note 20-like design and built-in S Pen of the S22 Ultra.





They are also in line with reports that claimed the phones, or at least the Galaxy S22 Ultra, would offer a professional level camera and improved nighttime photography which will apparently be made possible by larger pixels that will be able to capture more light. Whether this will make the device the best camera phone of 2022 remains to be seen.





The series will be powered by 4nm processors - either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Samsung Exynos 2200 - and will boast improved cooling to keep up with those long gaming sessions. The highest-end model, the 6.8-inches S22 Ultra, will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The 6.6-inches Galaxy S22 Plus is expected to come with a 4,500 cell, and the standard 6.1-inches variant will have a 3,700mAh battery.





Today's leak also corroborates rumors that said that all three models will come in black, white, and green. Burgundy will be exclusive to the Ultra, and the other two models will also be offered in Rose Gold.