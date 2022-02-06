 Leaked webpage reveals Galaxy S22 pre-order gift, confirms staggered release - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Samsung Android

Leaked webpage reveals Galaxy S22 pre-order gift, confirms staggered release

Anam Hamid
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Leaked webpage reveals Galaxy S22 pre-order gift, confirms staggered release
By roughly this time Wednesday, Samsung will have revealed the flagship Galaxy S22 series. We know pretty much everything about the handsets at this point and now, the gift that will be offered to pre-order customers has seemingly been revealed.

Twitter account TechInsider, which was called Snoopytech before, has shared a link that appears to show the pre-order page for the Galaxy S22. Apparently, it shows the Polish website and seems to indicate that at least in Poland, Samsung will be giving away the black Galaxy Buds Pro as freebies during the pre-order period. Additionally, Samsung will apparently offer a PLN 3,000 (~$752) buy-back guarantee on the new phones. 


The Galaxy Buds Pro were released last year and they feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Dolby Atmos surround sound, and IPX7 water resistance, and will cost you $200 separately. 

The webpage also appears to confirm that only the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be released on February 25, and the other two models will hit the stores on March 11. Pre-orders will begin on February 9, which is also when the devices will be revealed alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which was spotted in the wild just today.


Meanwhile, Samsung has opened reservations for the phones, which will earn you a $50 credit and some exclusive offers which will be revealed on launch day.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Reserve the Galaxy S22 Ultra w/ $50 preorder bonus and exclusive offers

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Reserve the Galaxy S22+ w/ $50 preorder bonus and exclusive offers

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22

Reserve the Galaxy S22 w/ $50 preorder bonus and exclusive offers

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Reserve the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra w/ $50 preorder bonus and exclusive offers

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Images and details on the page also confirm some past rumors, including the symmetrical bezels of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus and the Note 20-like design and built-in S Pen of the S22 Ultra.

They are also in line with reports that claimed the phones, or at least the Galaxy S22 Ultra, would offer a professional level camera and improved nighttime photography which will apparently be made possible by larger pixels that will be able to capture more light. Whether this will make the device the best camera phone of 2022 remains to be seen.

The series will be powered by 4nm processors - either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Samsung Exynos 2200 - and will boast improved cooling to keep up with those long gaming sessions. The highest-end model, the 6.8-inches S22 Ultra, will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The 6.6-inches Galaxy S22 Plus is expected to come with a 4,500 cell, and the standard 6.1-inches variant will have a 3,700mAh battery.

Today's leak also corroborates rumors that said that all three models will come in black, white, and green. Burgundy will be exclusive to the Ultra, and the other two models will also be offered in Rose Gold. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (108 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google Messages update allows users to send Photos links for sharper videos and pictures
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google Messages update allows users to send Photos links for sharper videos and pictures
Galaxy S22 Ultra retail box and Tab S8 Ultra spotted in the wild
by Anam Hamid,  1
Galaxy S22 Ultra retail box and Tab S8 Ultra spotted in the wild
Apple’s iPhone SE Plus 5G (2022): Tim Cook & Co urging to occupy the budget phone market
by Martin Filipov,  1
Apple’s iPhone SE Plus 5G (2022): Tim Cook & Co urging to occupy the budget phone market
Estimate to rip and replace Huawei, ZTE networking gear more than tripled since 2020
by Alan Friedman,  1
Estimate to rip and replace Huawei, ZTE networking gear more than tripled since 2020
Possible first photo sample from 5G Galaxy S22 Ultra shared by Samsung
by Alan Friedman,  10
Possible first photo sample from 5G Galaxy S22 Ultra shared by Samsung
Blizzard to launch Warcraft mobile game in 2022
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Blizzard to launch Warcraft mobile game in 2022
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless