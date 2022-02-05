 Possible first photo sample from 5G Galaxy S22 Ultra shared by Samsung - PhoneArena

Samsung Camera 5G

Possible first photo sample from 5G Galaxy S22 Ultra shared by Samsung

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Possible first photo sample from 5G Galaxy S22 Ultra shared by Samsung
This coming Wednesday, Samsung is going to unveil the Galaxy S22 series, and as we've pointed out several times, most of the focus will be on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That's because with its squared-off corners, S Pen support, and housing (not to forget that the digital writing instrument comes with the device out of the box), the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be replacing the Galaxy Note which was missing from Sammy's 2021 lineup.

Instead, Samsung focused last year on the latest versions of its foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. As usual, one of the most anticipated features of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S phone is the camera. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a 108MP camera sensor, a 12MP sensor behind an Ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 10MP sensors backing a pair of telephoto lenses that deliver 3x and 10x optical zoom with a hybrid 100x Super Zoom feature.


According to SamMobile, the first photo sample from the Galaxy S22 Ultra appears to have been posted by Samsung across its social media accounts. The photo was taken during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics and was snapped in low-light. Despite that, the quality of the image speaks for itself.

This is a good sign for those who are looking forward to an upcoming purchase of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And Wednesday's Unpacked event is right around the corner. Time to unholster your wallet. And don't forget, through Wednesday you can reserve your pre-order and receive $50 credit toward other Galaxy products during the pre-order period.

Samsung didn't actually say that the photo came from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But if you're Samsung and know that all eyes will be looking at a picture that you've included in a tweet (especially so close to the Unpacked event), surely you are going to go with your best camera which would be on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
