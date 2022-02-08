Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors are already up for grabs

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors are already up for grabs0
According to our latest poll, most of you guys are equally excited about the new Galaxy S22. A whopping 30% of all the voters said they’ll be getting a Galaxy S22 with another 15% already on the reservation list.
Speaking of which, Samsung opened a reservation option about a week ago for the most impatient Galaxy fans out there, so if you want to be among the early adopters (you never know when the supply would run out and how long deliveries would take), you can do this from the links below.
Back to the Galaxy S22 Plus - it’s the middle child in the family, sometimes overlooked, taking care of its brothers but there’s a lot going on for the Plus model. You can check out our Galaxy S22 Plus Preview to find out more.
Meanwhile, Galaxy S22 Plus cases are already popping up online, and you can order one to be ready for the time when your new phone arrives. That being said, there’s only one other thing left to complete the protection suit - a decent screen protector.
Here we compiled a list of the best Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors that are already available for purchase. But first, some housekeeping.
Will Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors fit the Galaxy S22 Plus?
Unfortunately, no. The display size is different between the two models - the last generation Galaxy S21 Plus features a 6.7-inch screen, while the new Galaxy S22 Plus is more compact with its 6.5-inch display.
There’s a difference in the physical dimensions of both phones too - the new S22 Plus is half a centimeter shorter than its predecessor. So, your old protectors won’t do the trick and you should get a new Galaxy S22 screen protector. Let’s get to it then.
Whitestone Dome Glass Galaxy S22 Plus screen protector
Whitestone is a pretty popular brand when it comes to screen protectors. These are specifically designed for Samsung phones in collaboration with the Korean brand itself. That’s why Dome Glass screen protectors often occupy the top spots in most “best screen protectors” articles.
The Dome Glass Galaxy S22 Plus screen protector fits perfectly thanks to the aforementioned collaboration, and the installation is made easy by the included installation frame. This screen protector uses UV lamp curing method to harden the glue after you’ve applied the protector (UV lamp included), guaranteeing bubble free results.
The glass itself is rated at 9H hardness, comes with an oleophobic coating, and an integrated blue light filter that cuts up to 25% of the harmful blue light. The Dome Glass Galaxy S22 Plus screen protector is not cheap but it comes in a pack of two, and it’s one of the best Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors out there.
Buy the Whitestone Dome Glass Galaxy S22 Plus Screen Protector
PanzerGlass Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Screen Protector
PanzerGlass is a Danish brand of screen protectors, and it’s very popular in Europe. That’s for a good reason, because PanzerGlass screen protectors tick all the boxes.
The PanzerGlass Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Screen Protector comes with the same 9H hardness as the Whitestone model, and it’s just 0.4 mm thick, making it almost invisible on your phone. As an added bonus, you’re getting an oleophobic and antibacterial coating to battle those nasty fingerprints, and even nastier bacteria.
This Galaxy S22 Plus screen protector works flawlessly with under-display fingerprint sensors, and it is also case-friendly, so you can use it with your favorite Galaxy S22 Plus case.
Buy the PanzerGlass Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Screen Protector
Olixar Tempered Glass Galaxy S22 Plus screen protector
If you don’t want to cough up north of $50 for a screen protector but still want to go the tempered glass route, there are options. The Olixar Tempered Glass Galaxy S22 Plus screen protector offers most of the bells and whistles of the aforementioned more expensive models but comes with a smile-inducing price.
This screen protector is rated 9H for hardness, and also sports a 95% light penetration rating, meaning your Galaxy S22 Plus screen will stay bright and vivid. Another cool feature is the thickness of this tempered glass screen protector - it’s just 0.26mm.
You won’t have any problems with touch sensitivity, and the under-display fingerprint sensor at that thickness, and the installation is a breeze.
Buy the Olixar Tempered Glass Galaxy S22 Plus Screen Protector
SuperShieldz Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Screen Protector
Of course, you can go even lower if you swap the tempered glass for a thin film protector. There are pros and cons to this material and design - the biggest pro being that it’s much easier to install than a tempered glass solution.
Another bonus is that it’s very lightweight and thin - you practically won’t notice it’s there. SuperShieldz is a brand that uses Japanese-made thin film for its protectors and its Galaxy S22 Plus screen protector is a great budget option - you’re getting a pack of 6 for pocket money.
Granted, these aren’t as robust as a tempered glass but the Galaxy S22 Plus already uses Gorilla Glass Victus on the front for protection. If you slap a thin film protector on top, you’re taking care of minor scratches, fingerprints, etc.
Buy the SuperShieldz Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Screen Protector
LIQUID GLASS Screen Protector with $750 Coverage
We already mentioned that the Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a pretty hard glass above that beautiful OLED screen, so we understand that many people won’t be going the screen protector route, at all.
There’s another clever way to add some protection to your new Galaxy S22 Plus, and it’s called a“liquid screen protector”. It’s a futuristic technology that applies a solution to your phone’s screen, making it harder and filling any microscopic defects in the glass.
The installation (if we can call it this way) is amazingly simple - you simply put a few droplets on your Galaxy S22 Ultra, wipe it on, buff it up, and you’re good to go. This solution is made of microscopic glass particles, suspended in a liquid solution.
And if you’re wondering how hard a liquid glass can really be, LIQUID GLASS offers the option for an insurance covering up to $750 if you damage your screen. These guys are pretty confident in their product. Plus, the solution included in one bottle is enough to cover 5-6 regularly sized phones, or many other smaller gadgets.
Buy the LIQUID GLASS Screen Protector with $750 Coverage
cellhelmet Liquid Glass Screen Protector
There’s a Made in America version of the liquid glass idea, for all you patriots out there, and it comes from CellHelmet. The cellhelmet solution will cover your Galaxy S22 Plus screen with a nano-coating, 500x thinner than a human hair.
This sounds really thin, right? Well, CellHelmet believes that even at that thickness there’s a difference - your phone’s screen becomes harder, smoother, and more scratch-resistant. Needless to say, the application is as easy as one, two, three.
Buy the cellhelmet Liquid Glass Screen Protector
Crystalusion Plus Active Anti-Bacterial Screen Protection Solution
When we see the phrase “smartphone protection” we often think of cases and screen protectors. But there’s another aspect of protection that’s often overlooked - bio protection. Anti-viral, and antibacterial protection is equally important, and in the current day and age, that’s even more true.
Crystalusion is the answer to that particular problem - it’s a solution that you apply to your phone’s screen and it protects it from 99.9% of viruses, bateria, and fungi.
It’s all backed by science (two separate institutes in Switzerland and Turkey), and one application will protect your phone for up to 10 days. There’s enough juice in the batch for three months of protection, and you can apply it to virtually any device with a screen, not only your new Galaxy S22 Plus.
Buy the Crystalusion Plus Active Anti-Bacterial Screen Protection Solution
Conclusion
The list of Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors will only grow from here. The phone isn’t official yet but there are screen protectors already popping up online as we type. Be sure to check this space regularly in order to find the best Galaxy S22 Plus screen protector for you, as we will update it quite frequently.
