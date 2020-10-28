iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Android 5G

Analyst hints Samsung has a big Galaxy S21 surprise up its sleeves

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 28, 2020, 9:43 AM
Analyst hints Samsung has a big Galaxy S21 surprise up its sleeves
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series was announced on February 11, but multiple reports suggest that the Galaxy S21 could land a little earlier. A recent report had suggested the phone may arrive as soon as December, and display insider Ross Young has now corroborated that claim.

Last year, Samsung also unveiled its first clamshell foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, at the Unpacked event where it unveiled the Galaxy S20. The company launched a 5G-variant of the bendable phone in July. 

Galaxy Z Flip 2 will reportedly not share the stage with the Galaxy S21


Per Ross, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will not be launched alongside the Galaxy S21. It will instead be announced in spring. Previously, Ross had said the phone would be announced in Q3 2021



He also says that the phone will get impressive upgrades, without going into details. If earlier leaks are to go by, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will sport a larger cover screen and a triple camera system.

Ross has refuted a recent rumor which says the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 144Hz screen. He thinks the phone will stick with a 120Hz LTPO panel

He also claims an exciting feature is on the cards without revealing what it is. He might be hinting at the rumored S Pen integration, but this is just a speculation. 

The Galaxy S21 will either be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC or the Exynos 2100, depending on where you live. It looks like only the specced-out model will have a curved display, and the other two variants will have a flat screen.

The phone may swap out its predecessor's 108MP sensor for a 180MP camera. It is also expected to replace the time-of-flight sensor with two optical zoom lenses.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs
$190 Amazon
  • Display 6.8 inches
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs
$95 Amazon
  • Display 6.8 inches
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 16GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Review
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Camera Comparison: what has changed?
Popular stories
Apple iPad Air (2020) Review
Popular stories
Samsung could copy Apple and ship the Galaxy S21 5G without a charger and headphones

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless