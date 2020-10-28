Analyst hints Samsung has a big Galaxy S21 surprise up its sleeves
Last year, Samsung also unveiled its first clamshell foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, at the Unpacked event where it unveiled the Galaxy S20. The company launched a 5G-variant of the bendable phone in July.
Galaxy Z Flip 2 will reportedly not share the stage with the Galaxy S21
Per Ross, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will not be launched alongside the Galaxy S21. It will instead be announced in spring. Previously, Ross had said the phone would be announced in Q3 2021.
The Z Flip 2 will not be launched with the S21, but it will be launched in the spring. I am impressed with the upgrades it will get.— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 28, 2020
He also says that the phone will get impressive upgrades, without going into details. If earlier leaks are to go by, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will sport a larger cover screen and a triple camera system.
Ross has refuted a recent rumor which says the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 144Hz screen. He thinks the phone will stick with a 120Hz LTPO panel.
He also claims an exciting feature is on the cards without revealing what it is. He might be hinting at the rumored S Pen integration, but this is just a speculation.
The Galaxy S21 will either be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC or the Exynos 2100, depending on where you live. It looks like only the specced-out model will have a curved display, and the other two variants will have a flat screen.
The phone may swap out its predecessor's 108MP sensor for a 180MP camera. It is also expected to replace the time-of-flight sensor with two optical zoom lenses.
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) leaks
