Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 will be unveiled in December
Per rumors, the Snapdragon 875 will be Qualcomm's first SoC to employ the 5nm manufacturing process. It is expected to have one Cortex-X1 core, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores. The chip will reportedly be manufactured by Samsung.
We can expect it to be around 20 percent more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 865. Performance could get a 10 percent boost.
The Snapdragon X60 5G modem will apparently be integrated within the chip.
It is not clear at the moment if Qualcomm also plans to announce other chips during the event. The company is apparently working on its first 6nm chip dubbed Snapdragon 775G which will succeed the Snapdragon 765G. Another 5nm silicon and an entry level chip are also in the pipeline reportedly.
A couple of reports suggest that Snapdragon 875 powered phones will be faster than the iPhone 12. While Android users may rejoice at the prospect, the alleged high price of the chip could prevent some Android manufacturers from equipping their 2021 phones with the SoC.
For instance, the grapevine has it that only the highest-end Samsung Galaxy S21 model will be powered by the Snapdragon 875, and the rest will either employ an in-house chip or settle for the Snapdragon 865.