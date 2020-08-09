Next year's iPhone could come with Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's dynamic 120Hz LTPO panel
The new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra sports a 120Hz screen, as expected. Although Galaxy Z Fold 2's full specifications will be announced in September, the foldable device's inner screen is also said to have the same refresh rate. Sure, a high refresh rate allows for a smoother viewing experience, it's not really a novel feature anymore. Instead, what sets the Note 20 Ultra and Z Fold 2 apart is the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology.
According to Korean publication The Elec and tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Z Fold 2 sport LTPO panels. Samsung has branded the tech as hybrid oxide and polycrystalline silicon (HOP).
LTPO panels can reduce the power consumption of OLED screens by 15 to 20 percent when compared to low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS), which is commonly used for smartphones and laptops.
Needless to say, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's LTPO display is great news for battery life.
Is Note 20 Ultra's screen the best one we have seen so far?
The Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch screen and it's great to see that the LTPO tech has improved to a point where it could be used for smartphone displays. Apple first used it in 2018 for the Apple Watch Series 4 and Samsung's 2019 Galaxy Watch Active2 also sports an LTPO panel.
Apparently, next year's iPhones will also feature Samsung's HOP technology. This year's models are almost guaranteed to feature 60Hz screens.
Back to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Z Fold 2, the refresh rate is dynamic and can go as low as 1Hz, depending on the content. More specifically, it is reportedly kept between 48Hz and 120Hz for games, between 30 and 60Hz for videos, and between 1 and 11Hz for static images.
Additionally, Note 20 Ultra's display is said to have a true-to-life feel to it. It is also the first one to be protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus. Overall, it seems like Samsung has nailed the display part of the phone.
The standard Note 20, which sports a 6.7-inch, has retained a 60Hz screen. Galaxy Z Fold 2's outer panel also has the same refresh rate.
