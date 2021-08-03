T-Mobile will reportedly sell Galaxy S21 FE in four colors0
Leaker Max Weinbach has revealed that T-Mobile will sell the phone in the US. It will probably also be sold by Samsung and other carriers and retailers.
Weinbach's tweet is specifically about the color variants that will be sold by T-Mobile. Per a May rumor, the handset will be available in the colors Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White in the US and it seems that T-Mobile will have all of them.
About a week ago, it was reported that Galaxy S21 FE's production was back on track. Apparently, the handset was impacted by the ongoing chip shortage, though it's entirely possible that Samsung decided to move back the release to prevent the phone from cannibalizing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.
Galaxy S21 FE could save the year
Last year's Galaxy S20 FE was announced in late September and it went on sale in October. Samsung created that phone to boost sales during the pandemic.
Add to that the fact that the Apple iPhone 13 series and Google Tensor chip-powered Pixel 6 duo will be here in a couple of months, and this makes the Galaxy S21 FE all the more important. Whether it will become one of the most popular smartphones of 2021 remains to be seen.
According to rumors, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The chip will be mated with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Unlike the Galaxy S21 phones, this one might come with a microSD card slot.
The phone will feature a 6.4-inches 120Hz AMOLED panel, a triple camera system on the back (32MP+12MP+8MP), a 12MP front shooter, and a 4,370mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.
There is also a possibility that the phone will only be released in the US and Europe and availability will be scarce initially.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks (22 updates)
-
Now reading
3 August T-Mobile will reportedly sell Galaxy S21 FE in four colors
-
27 July Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G release may be closer than you think
-
23 July No Galaxy S21 FE 5G for you at Samsung's August 11 Unpacked event
-
10 July The ultimate Samsung Unpacked leak reveals all of the devices coming August 11 in their full glory
-
8 July Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets certified again; full specs and images listed