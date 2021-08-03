Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Samsung Android

Anam Hamid
By
T-Mobile will reportedly sell Galaxy S21 FE in four colors
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which was earlier expected to break cover on August 11, appears to be nearing launch.

Leaker Max Weinbach has revealed that T-Mobile will sell the phone in the US. It will probably also be sold by Samsung and other carriers and retailers. 

Weinbach's tweet is specifically about the color variants that will be sold by T-Mobile. Per a May rumor, the handset will be available in the colors Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White in the US and it seems that T-Mobile will have all of them.

While this in itself doesn’t confirm that Galaxy S21's toned-down version is on the horizon, it does point in that direction.

About a week ago, it was reported that Galaxy S21 FE's production was back on track. Apparently, the handset was impacted by the ongoing chip shortage, though it's entirely possible that Samsung decided to move back the release to prevent the phone from cannibalizing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

Galaxy S21 FE could save the year


Last year's Galaxy S20 FE was announced in late September and it went on sale in October. Samsung created that phone to boost sales during the pandemic.

The Galaxy S21 FE is apparently going to be based on the same formula: a no-frills flagship with the popular Galaxy S moniker that targets a lower price point. According to data compiled by Kiwoom Securities, the Galaxy S21 series is not doing well. Samsung is allegedly also not pinning too many hopes on its upcoming foldable phones and there won't be a Galaxy Note phone this year.

Add to that the fact that the Apple iPhone 13 series and Google Tensor chip-powered Pixel 6 duo will be here in a couple of months, and this makes the Galaxy S21 FE all the more important. Whether it will become one of the most popular smartphones of 2021 remains to be seen. 

According to rumors, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The chip will be mated with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Unlike the Galaxy S21 phones, this one might come with a microSD card slot.

The phone will feature a 6.4-inches 120Hz AMOLED panel, a triple camera system on the back (32MP+12MP+8MP), a 12MP front shooter, and a 4,370mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The device will run Android 11 at launch. Speaking of which, there is no clear consensus among insiders on the release date. One leaker has indicated that we will see the handset towards the end of Q4 2021 and not in October.

There is also a possibility that the phone will only be released in the US and Europe and availability will be scarce initially. 

