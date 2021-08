The Galaxy S21 is reportedly selling even worse than the Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S21 has sold 47% less than the Galaxy S10





Galaxy S10: 25.5 million units

Galaxy S20: 17 million units

Galaxy S21: 13.5 million units

Samsung’s weak Galaxy S21 shipments come despite some big adjustments designed to improve sales. Specifically, the brand significantly lowered prices and moved the launch up to January in order to avoid competing with rival products. A lot is riding on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy S21 FE

