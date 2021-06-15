The Galaxy S21 FE will likely come in September or October, not in August, a new report from Korea states
Korea Herald’s sources also stated that the release date of the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 will not be on August 3, as is currently believed, but a bit later the same month. They did not give a specific date for that though; however, they clearly stated the S21 FE won’t be present at the August event.
For reference, a lot of information on the more affordable version of the S21 line, the S21 FE, has surfaced in previous days and weeks. We now know the S21 FE could be promoted as a successor of the Galaxy Note line, and it will reportedly be priced between 700,000 won and 800,000 won (that roughly amounts to ~$630 and $720, of course, we have to take into account taxes and other regional differences when talking about pricing).
As for cameras, we have heard a 32MP selfie shooter will be present on the phone and three cameras in the back. At the moment, however, these three camera sensors’ specs are unknown.
As for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, according to the sources of Korea Herald, the two foldables will be officially unveiled in August.
