Samsung Android

The Galaxy S21 FE will likely come in September or October, not in August, a new report from Korea states

By Iskra Petrova
Jun 15, 2021, 4:13 AM
A report from industry sources in South Korea has stated Samsung is planning to reveal the Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 foldable phones in August, but the Galaxy S21 FE’s announcement seems to have been moved to a later date, possibly in September or October, reports The Korea Herald.

Korea Herald’s sources also stated that the release date of the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 will not be on August 3, as is currently believed, but a bit later the same month. They did not give a specific date for that though; however, they clearly stated the S21 FE won’t be present at the August event.

This report comes after an earlier one stating the S21 FE will be delayed due to a chip shortage. Anyway, whether it’s chipset shortage or planned, it's becoming more likely now that we won’t be seeing the Galaxy S21 FE in August.

For reference, a lot of information on the more affordable version of the S21 line, the S21 FE, has surfaced in previous days and weeks. We now know the S21 FE could be promoted as a successor of the Galaxy Note line, and it will reportedly be priced between 700,000 won and 800,000 won (that roughly amounts to ~$630 and $720, of course, we have to take into account taxes and other regional differences when talking about pricing).

We expect the Galaxy S21 FE to sport a 120Hz fast refresh rate 6.4-inch display. It will reportedly be powered by the almighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone should come with 6 or 8 gigs of RAM and 128 or 256GB of base storage. Additionally, it is expected to feature a 4,500mAh battery cell, that should assure a good battery life for the phone.

As for cameras, we have heard a 32MP selfie shooter will be present on the phone and three cameras in the back. At the moment, however, these three camera sensors’ specs are unknown.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, according to the sources of Korea Herald, the two foldables will be officially unveiled in August.

