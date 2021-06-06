Galaxy S21 FE price leaked, and it's a pleasant surprise
Image credits: Evan Blass
The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) is going to be more affordable than the Galaxy S20 FE, reports South Korea's Herald Corp.
According to the outlet, the phone will be priced at between 700,000 won and 800,000 won (~$630 and $720).
In comparison, the Galaxy S20 FE was released with a price tag of 899,800 won (~$810) in Korea. In the US, the phone was $699 at launch and given today's report, it's likely the new model will be cheaper in all markets.
Considering Samsung's pricing strategy with the Galaxy S21 series, this was kind of already expected. The newest S series phones start $200 lower than their predecessors, something which has helped sales, but reportedly not as much as Samsung would have liked.
Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly be promoted as a Note 20 successor
Regardless, if today's rumor pans out, the Galaxy S21 FE would be one of the cheapest flagship smartphones available, and add to that its rumored top-end specs, it sure has a shot at being one of the best phones of the year.
The report also mentions that the Galaxy S20 FE was quite a hit in North America and Southeast Asia and 2 million units were sold within a month of its release in October 2020.
The Galaxy S21 FE will allegedly be unveiled in August and it will be released towards the end of the same month. It will share the stage with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
It will likely inherit the essential characteristics of the Galaxy S21, which means we can look forward to similar design and specs. Per reports, it will sport a 120Hz 6.4-inches pinhole screen and will be underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 which will be paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It will have a 4,500mAh battery.
We also expect a 32MP selfie camera and three cameras of unknown specifications on the back. The phone will come running Android 11.
