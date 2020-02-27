Proper Galaxy S20 Ultra camera review and comparisons hang on Samsung's update
That's exactly what Samsung seems bent on doing and, after releasing an autofocusing fix yesterday, it replied to The Verge with the following boilerplate statement on the matter:
The Galaxy S20 features a groundbreaking, advanced camera system. We are constantly working to optimize performance to deliver the best experience for consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience.
There you have it. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung's first foray into the gigantic sensor and folding optics camera with amazing periscope and hybrid zoom levels that are pretty breathtaking even until 30x magnification.
Such a complex hardware has been tried by, well, no other company before, and being a pioneer is much harder than being a follower after all the road obstacles have largely been dealt with.
We will soon be posting what the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera is capable of right now, and will add more comparisons as Samsung rolls out the inevitable fixes. The S20 Ultra camera hardware is like good wine - it will only get better with time and subsequent updates.
