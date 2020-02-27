T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Camera

Proper Galaxy S20 Ultra camera review and comparisons hang on Samsung's update

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 27, 2020, 2:16 AM
We are not alone in this, but we've been biding our time with the full Galaxy S20 Ultra review not only in order to get it through our full barrage of testing but also since the camera performance seemed a tad underwhelming in the focusing and post-processing departments.

We know that it is hard enough to write good camera management software for a new and giant 108MP Nonacell sensor, let alone to sync it with a 48MP one that hides at the bottom of a periscope zoom lens - that's never been done before. 

Add a few extra cameras thrown in for a good measure, and there are bound to be teething issues in the real world outside Samsung's labs which the company would most likely take care of with subsequent software updates and fixes.

That's exactly what Samsung seems bent on doing and, after releasing an autofocusing fix yesterday, it replied to The Verge with the following boilerplate statement on the matter:

The Galaxy S20 features a groundbreaking, advanced camera system. We are constantly working to optimize performance to deliver the best experience for consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience.

There you have it. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung's first foray into the gigantic sensor and folding optics camera with amazing periscope and hybrid zoom levels that are pretty breathtaking even until 30x magnification. 

Such a complex hardware has been tried by, well, no other company before, and being a pioneer is much harder than being a follower after all the road obstacles have largely been dealt with. 

We will soon be posting what the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera is capable of right now, and will add more comparisons as Samsung rolls out the inevitable fixes. The S20 Ultra camera hardware is like good wine - it will only get better with time and subsequent updates.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

