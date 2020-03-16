The next major update to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will reportedly fix these issues
So you've owned your new Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for about a week and a half now and there are a few issues that still need to be addressed. According to a tweet disseminated by XDA's Max Weinbach, the next major update from the manufacturer for its first flagship line of 2020 will concentrate on just a few issues. These include a problem that causes the Galaxy S20 phones to overheat when charged wirelessly, another bug that freezes the camera app and one that makes Wi-Fi connectivity unstable. The update will also correct battery management problems that these phones have.
The top-of-the-line Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G includes a 108MP camera featuring 9:1 pixel binning. This produces sharp, noise-free 12MP images. The 48MP telephoto camera includes a periscope telephoto system that delivers 100x hybrid zoom. This is a feature that Samsung calls Space Zoom. And we don't want to leave out the 12MP ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G comes with a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. This measures the time it takes for an infrared beam to bounce off of the subject and return to the phone. Armed with this data, the handset can compute more accurate depth measurements for improved AR capabilities, more natural bokeh blurs for portraits and more. There is a 40MP front-facing selfie camera.
The Galaxy S20+ doesn't have the 108MP sensor. But it does have a 12MP primary camera, a 64MP telephoto camera (no periscope, a 3x optical zoom) and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. This model also will sport a ToF depth sensor; the front-facing selfie camera weighs in at 10MP. The Galaxy S20 has the same exact setup as the Galaxy S20+ except it doesn't have the ToF sensor.
Weinbach's tweet didn't mention any particular date when to expect the update but hopefully the changelist will include more fixes, especially for the cameras (back and front).