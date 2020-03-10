You can now get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20-series device at a solid discount from B&H

T-Mobile AT&T Samsung Android Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 10, 2020, 3:25 AM
Introductory deals on high-end smartphones have become pretty much as common as exaggerated starting prices for said devices of late, and unsurprisingly, Samsung's super-premium Galaxy S20 family is no exception, launching last week with a bunch of discounts and freebies in tow.

Of course, most of these special offers come with a fair share of strings attached, requiring you trade something in, sign up to a monthly installment or lease plan with a new line of service, or pay the full retail price of one unit to get a second one free of charge. That's not how B&H Photo Video operates, though, and the reputable third-party retailer can now take a cool $100 off the MSRP of the "regular" S20 variant and an even cooler $200 off the S20+ and S20 Ultra without you having to lift a finger, jump through hoops, or meet any special requirements whatsoever.

That brings the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 down from $999.99 to $899.99, while the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ and 6.9-inch S20 Ultra are now available at $999.99 and $1,199.99 a pop respectively. We're obviously talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and unlocked devices backed by a full 1-year warranty here, although it's definitely worth pointing out that you won't be able to activate these deeply discounted bad boys on Verizon or Sprint.

Instead, you'll have to opt for a GSM operator like AT&T or T-Mobile, where you'll also only be able to get 4G LTE speeds. That's because these are actually unlocked models designed specifically for Latin America use, which just so happen to be fully compatible with US LTE networks while lacking 5G support. Then again, 5G rollouts are still a big mess stateside, so this missing feature shouldn't be considered a major deal breaker.

Not when the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra share a state-of-the-art Exynos 990 processor, as well as stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with 120Hz refresh rate support, stellar battery life, and super-advanced camera capabilities. Keep in mind all three of these bad boys only come with 128 gigs of internal storage space, although you also get microSD support for easy expansion of that relatively limited digital hoarding room.

