You can now get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20-series device at a solid discount from B&H

















That brings the 6.2 -inch Galaxy S20 down from $999.99 to $899.99, while the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ and 6.9-inch S20 Ultra are now available at $999.99 and $1,199.99 a pop respectively. We're obviously talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and unlocked devices backed by a full 1-year warranty here, although it's definitely worth pointing out that you won't be able to activate these deeply discounted bad boys on Verizon or Sprint.





Instead, you'll have to opt for a GSM operator like AT&T or T-Mobile, where you'll also only be able to get 4G LTE speeds. That's because these are actually unlocked models designed specifically for Latin America use, which just so happen to be fully compatible with US LTE networks while lacking 5G support. Then again, 5G rollouts are still a big mess stateside , so this missing feature shouldn't be considered a major deal breaker.





Not when the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra share a state-of-the-art Exynos 990 processor, as well as stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with 120Hz refresh rate support, stellar battery life, and super-advanced camera capabilities. Keep in mind all three of these bad boys only come with 128 gigs of internal storage space, although you also get microSD support for easy expansion of that relatively limited digital hoarding room.



