Walmart offers $200 savings on Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S20+, no trade-in required









But arguably one of the best Galaxy S20 and S20+ deals available right now somehow managed to fly under our radar all this time, giving you the chance to effortlessly save a cool $200. The instant Walmart discount comes with (almost) no strings attached whatsoever, simply requiring you be an upgrading AT&T or Verizon customer willing to pay for your hot new high-end phone in monthly installments.













Technically, you should be able to save the same 200 bucks with an eligible carrier activation of the S20 Ultra as well, but for some reason, the 6.9-incher doesn't seem to be available at the time of this writing on Walmart's official website for AT&T and Verizon subscribers. Meanwhile, Big Red has yet to release a "regular" Galaxy S20 variant compatible with the nation's top wireless network, so if you're on Verizon and want to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to get the S20+ starting at $41.62 a month.





That adds up to around $1,000 after 24 payments, and the same goes for the reduced total price of the AT&T-specific Galaxy S20 Plus after 30 installments of $33.30 a pop. Upgrading AT&T customers will cough up $200 less in total for the 6.2-inch S20 at Walmart after a markdown from $33.34 to $26.63 in monthly payments.





Keep in mind that the $200 savings are "instant", which means you won't have to put up with any bill credit nonsense, and this Walmart promo can be combined with Samsung's $100 and $150 store credit offers for the S20 and S20+ respectively. You also need to remember these phenomenal phones are not ready to ship just yet, and the sooner you pre-order them, the sooner you should be able to hold them in your hands.



