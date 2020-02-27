Walmart offers $200 savings on Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S20+, no trade-in required
But arguably one of the best Galaxy S20 and S20+ deals available right now somehow managed to fly under our radar all this time, giving you the chance to effortlessly save a cool $200. The instant Walmart discount comes with (almost) no strings attached whatsoever, simply requiring you be an upgrading AT&T or Verizon customer willing to pay for your hot new high-end phone in monthly installments.
Check out the AT&T S20, S20+, and Verizon S20+ deals here
Technically, you should be able to save the same 200 bucks with an eligible carrier activation of the S20 Ultra as well, but for some reason, the 6.9-incher doesn't seem to be available at the time of this writing on Walmart's official website for AT&T and Verizon subscribers. Meanwhile, Big Red has yet to release a "regular" Galaxy S20 variant compatible with the nation's top wireless network, so if you're on Verizon and want to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to get the S20+ starting at $41.62 a month.
That adds up to around $1,000 after 24 payments, and the same goes for the reduced total price of the AT&T-specific Galaxy S20 Plus after 30 installments of $33.30 a pop. Upgrading AT&T customers will cough up $200 less in total for the 6.2-inch S20 at Walmart after a markdown from $33.34 to $26.63 in monthly payments.
Keep in mind that the $200 savings are "instant", which means you won't have to put up with any bill credit nonsense, and this Walmart promo can be combined with Samsung's $100 and $150 store credit offers for the S20 and S20+ respectively. You also need to remember these phenomenal phones are not ready to ship just yet, and the sooner you pre-order them, the sooner you should be able to hold them in your hands.
