Walmart offers $200 savings on Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S20+, no trade-in required

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 27, 2020, 3:47 AM
There's a lot to love about Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S20 Ultra, the slightly humbler S20+, and even the "entry-level" S20 variant that includes everything from a beautiful 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate option to a sizable 4,000mAh battery and impressive (at least on paper) 12 + 64 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera setup. 

Of course, the pricing structure is on par with the remarkable specifications of the S20 lineup, starting at no less than a thousand bucks. To make it easier to swallow that pill, everyone from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile to Best Buy, Amazon, and naturally, Samsung itself unveiled killer introductory promotions ranging from massive trade-in discounts to customary BOGO arrangements and free credit to purchase accessories from the world's largest smartphone vendor.

But arguably one of the best Galaxy S20 and S20+ deals available right now somehow managed to fly under our radar all this time, giving you the chance to effortlessly save a cool $200. The instant Walmart discount comes with (almost) no strings attached whatsoever, simply requiring you be an upgrading AT&T or Verizon customer willing to pay for your hot new high-end phone in monthly installments.

Check out the AT&T S20, S20+, and Verizon S20+ deals here 



Technically, you should be able to save the same 200 bucks with an eligible carrier activation of the S20 Ultra as well, but for some reason, the 6.9-incher doesn't seem to be available at the time of this writing on Walmart's official website for AT&T and Verizon subscribers. Meanwhile, Big Red has yet to release a "regular" Galaxy S20 variant compatible with the nation's top wireless network, so if you're on Verizon and want to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to get the S20+ starting at $41.62 a month.

That adds up to around $1,000 after 24 payments, and the same goes for the reduced total price of the AT&T-specific Galaxy S20 Plus after 30 installments of $33.30 a pop. Upgrading AT&T customers will cough up $200 less in total for the 6.2-inch S20 at Walmart after a markdown from $33.34 to $26.63 in monthly payments. 

Keep in mind that the $200 savings are "instant", which means you won't have to put up with any bill credit nonsense, and this Walmart promo can be combined with Samsung's $100 and $150 store credit offers for the S20 and S20+ respectively. You also need to remember these phenomenal phones are not ready to ship just yet, and the sooner you pre-order them, the sooner you should be able to hold them in your hands.

