This Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs Ultra drop test breakability score will surprise you

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 09, 2020, 9:09 AM
The 6.9" Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung's largest and most complex flagship to date, with a giant camera island that houses a periscope zoom mechanism on top of everything else around.

How would that giant slab of Gorilla Glass 6 housing fare when it meets concrete floor in a controlled manner. Well, SquareTrade's drop and torture tests are ready, and they don't bode very well for the Ultra, as can be expected.


Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra drop test


Even the first face-down drop test makes salt crystals out of the Ultra's display. Granted, the test is not from waist level, but rather from six feet, talking-on-the-phone height, so keep your Ultra firmly pressed when talking. Still, its 70 points breakability score is decent enough for a big glass phone  to warrant a medium drop risk in all of SquareTrade's testing.


Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ drop test


Next in line are the smaller brethren in the S20 family - the 6.2" S20 and 6.7" S20+ - but they don't fare much better. In the case of the smallest Galaxy S20 in particular, the glass sandwich design tension resulted in more severe cracks and shattering, especially in the raised camera island area, rendering the shooter unusable.


The Galaxy S20 scored worst in the all-important face-down drop test, too, and that means a costly replacement, so slap an extra protector and put the S20 series in a case the second you take them out of the box.

