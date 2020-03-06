Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T





Best Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra launch deals and release date prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, or at Samsung:





Free Galaxy S20+ 5G BOGO at Verizon with a new line and $150 in bill credits

Up to a $700 trade-in for your old phone from Samsung

Free Galaxy S20+ 5G BOGO with a new line on AT&T or Sprint

Galaxy S20 for $10/mo at AT&T, no trade-in required

$100 Costco shop card with Verizon, $300 with Sprint activation

$150 Best Buy instant savings on S20/S20+ with Sprint activation









Galaxy S20 and Ultra release deals at Samsung





After the preorder period where it gave you up to $200 in store credits, Samsung added its usual four months free YouTube Premium gift to the Galaxy S20 series purchases, but other than the very generous trade-in offers, that's it for those who waited launch day to buy. The trade-in offer will run though April 1.













Verizon deals and 5G plan prices for Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra





Verizon will give you a free Galaxy S20+ 5G, and $150 in bill credits, as long as you sign them on new lines, but its 5G plan prices will make up for the generous outlay, as is customary with such BOGO offers.









Here's how to get the free Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and $150 credit from Verizon:





Add two Samsung Galaxy S20+ smartphones with monthly device payments to your cart. Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line on any Unlimited plan to your account. Get $1200 plus another $150 credited to your account over 24 months.





This is how you can hook to Verizon's Unlimited plans 5G access price for your free Galaxy S20 Plus or Ultra:





Add Samsung Galaxy S20 device to cart on Play and Do More ($80/$45 per one/four lines) or Get More ($90/$55 per one/four lines) Unlimited plan. 5G access will be applied as long as line stays active on current Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited Plan. $10/mo charge and credit for 5G access will be on your bill.



Save $150 on Galaxy S20+ 5G w/new line. Up to $300 off w/upgrade & trade. Unlimited req’d.







Unfortunately, the real Galaxy S20 5G will only be released on Verizon in Q2 when the carrier is likely to start extending its 5G network with the lower bands, so until then you can just buy one unlocked and get it registered on the network with the slower download speeds which are still faster than you'd probably need anyway.





T-Mobile deals and 5G plan prices for Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra





T-Mobile's 5G plan prices are as expensive as Verizon's, but its BOGO deal is for the Galaxy S20 5G, or a $1,000 towards the more expensive brethren, rather than for a free S20+ that Verizon runs.





Here's how to get a free Galaxy S20 on T-Mobile's 5G unlimited plan prices, or $1000 towards the S20+ and Ultra:



Purchase а Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra with a T-Mobile 5G plan ($70/$160 for Magenta, $85/$200 for Magenta Plus on one or four lines) Purchase a second Galaxy S20 series phone on a monthly payment plan. Get $1000 back in 24 monthly bill credits.







Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB (T-Mobile), Cloud Blue Meet Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G. With revolutionary 8K Video Snap, 5G connectivity and Space Zoom up to 100x, the way you capture and share your life will never be the same. With 5G capabilities baked in, Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G let you upload and download in an instant. Color: Cloud Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra monthly prices on T-Mobile:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $58.34/month ($0 down, FRP: $1399.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $58.34/month ($199.99 down, FRP: $1599.99).

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink in 128GB for $41.67/month ($0 down, FRP: $999.99).

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black in 128GB for $50/month ($0 down, FRP: $1199.99) and in 512GB in Cosmic Black for $50/month ($149.99 down, FRP: $1349.99).





AT&T deals and 5G plan prices for Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra

Just like Verizon, AT&T will cover another Galaxy S20+ 5G price for you, leaving you on the hook for just $200 if you decide to get Samsung's Ultra model with the huge 5000mAh battery. In addition, you can trade in your old phone for even more savings.

Switch to AT&T- Get up to $1200 off the Revolutionary Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G portfolio Req’s a compatible plan for 5G connection.



AT&T BOGO offer on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ needs a $75 or higher 5G Unlimited data plan to get:

Samsung S20+ 5G 128GB = $1199.99 (free)

Samsung S20+ 5G 512GB = $1349.99 (Discounted but not free)

Samsung S20 Ultra 5G 128GB = $1399.99 (Discounted but not free)

Samsung S20 Ultra 5G 512GB = $1599.99 (Discounted but not free)

Get an AT&T Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB with a 0% APR installment agreement (30-mo. term at up to $33.33/mo.) Pay the taxes on the full retail price. Activate a 5G unlimited date plan of at least $75/mo. for a single line. Pay the $30 activation fee. Get $700 back in bill credits for $10/mo Galaxy S20 5G over 30 monthly installments.



Get the revolutionary AT&T Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for $10/mo.!







Amazon's Galaxy S20 and Ultra deal comes with free Galaxy Buds





Amazon doesn't give you any free Galaxy S20 or S20+ as the carriers do, of course, but it does include a free Samsung Duo Wireless Charging Station and the Galaxy Buds true wireless earphones with each purchase, from the lowly S20, to the Ultra.











