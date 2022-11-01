Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 units in the US start receiving Android 13 update
Samsung has been rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy S22 units all over the world since last month, but customers in the United States started to receive the update only recently. First Verizon and T-Mobile users, and now those who own unlocked Galaxy S22 phones are eligible for the software upgrade.
The US is almost always last when it comes to major Android updates, or at least not in the first wave of countries to get these. Samsung treasures the US market too much to push out botched updates, which is why you didn’t get Android 13 on your Samsung Galaxy S22 two weeks ago.
US customers with unlocked Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra devices should be looking for firmware version S90xU1UEU2BVJA in order to update to Android 13. Of course, One UI 5.0 is part of the update, but so is the October 2022 security patch.
This update brings a bunch of new features and improvements under the One UI 5.0 umbrella. For example, there’s a brand-new Bixby Text Call feature that allows users to answer phone calls by typing a message. Samsung’s AI converts the text to audio and shares it directly with the caller on the line on your behalf and shows you what the caller is saying by converting their voice to text.
In any case, after many Asian and European countries, as well as Verizon and T-Mobile customers, owners of unlocked Galaxy S22 units in the US can finally update their phones to Android 13. The information comes via SamMobile and includes some additional details such as firmware version for the update and some of the changes.
Samsung's new One UI 5.0
Plentiful visual changes have been added to the entire UI too in an attempt to make the user experience seamless. From bolder, simpler app icons to a streamlined color scheme, there are major changes to Samsung’s user interface.
