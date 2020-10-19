Pre-order OnePlus 8T for $749

 View

Pre-order OnePlus 8T for $749

 View
Verizon Samsung Android Deals

Save $500 on Verizon's Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G right now, no trade-in needed

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 19, 2020, 2:40 AM
Save $500 on Verizon's Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G right now, no trade-in needed
With Amazon's Prime Day extravaganza in the rearview mirror and an avalanche of undoubtedly attractive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from practically every major US retailer under the sun looming large on the horizon, this may not seem like an ideal time to purchase a new high-end smartphone.

After all, Samsung's Galaxy S20 family was the protagonist of multiple killer Prime Day and Prime Day-rivaling promotions, scoring huge discounts of many hundreds of dollars both with and without strings attached. 

But believe it or not, Best Buy is ready to offer you the opportunity to save even more money than ever before right now, at least if you're committed or ready to commit to the nation's largest wireless service provider. Obviously, that means you do need to meet one key requirement to claim this particular deal, but on the bright side of things, we're not talking about trading a device in, porting in an existing number, or anything too complicated.


Instead, all you have to do is sign up for a two-year Verizon installment plan, which will instantly shave $100 off the $1,199.99 list price of the Galaxy S20+ 5G model while letting you save an additional 400 bucks in the form of monthly bill credits. At the end of the day 24 months, you're looking at spending a grand total of $700 or so for a 6.7-inch powerhouse with a beautiful 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, as well as a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12 gigs of memory, and 128 gigs of storage space under the hood.

You can choose from four different paint jobs at the time of this writing, including Cosmic Black, Cloud Blue, Aura Blue, and Cosmic Gray, each of which will set you back a very reasonable $29.16 a month instead of a whopping 50 bucks after the aforementioned instant discount and bill credits.

Naturally, this absolute monster of an Android handset is fully equipped with mmWave support for Big Red's blazing fast (but terribly spotty) Ultra Wideband 5G network while also delivering significantly lower download speeds on Verizon's freshly released "nationwide" DSS 5G network

The rest of the specifications pretty much eclipse everything else you can currently get at $700 without a trade-in across the country, including a massive 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities, a quad rear-facing camera system composed of a 12MP primary snapper, 64MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor, as well as a razor-thin and water-resistant body made from a premium combination of glass and metal.

Related phones

Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$650 amazon $725 ebay $1200 Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
  • Display 6.7 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

Latest deals

Popular stories
Apple's enduring iPhone XR is cheaper than ever before in refurbished condition
Popular stories
Best AirPods sales and deals right now
Popular stories
Save $500 on Verizon's Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G right now, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
Best pre-order deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
Best iPhone 11 deals right now

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 size comparison: the new lineup against the competition and older iPhones
Popular stories
iPhone 12 series battery life revealed: Here's how they compare with all the previous iPhones
Popular stories
Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
Popular stories
Check out these new US 5G and 4G LTE speed tests to see how fast your city really is
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 and 12 mini price and preorder deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or unlocked
Popular stories
Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless