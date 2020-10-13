Galaxy Note20 5G, Amazon Prime

Act fast and save $300 on Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, $250 on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with this deal

Nick Todorov
by Nick Todorov
Oct 13, 2020, 2:57 AM
Few are the events exciting enough to justify waking up at three in the morning. Amazon Prime Day is close to the top of the list, though, and here's one of the best phone deals we've seen so far. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is on sale at 17% off, saving you $250 on a powerful Samsung phone with great cameras, beautiful screen, and a versatile stylus.


30-day free trial

This Prime Day deal on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is valid for both the 128GB and 512GB variants for the phone. The device comes unlocked for use with your carrier of choice. If you want to learn more about one of Samsung's best phones so far, you may read our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review.

But that's not all. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has been discounted by 25%, saving you $300 on a high-end flagship phone that will serve you well for years to come. This offer is valid only for the 128GB model, however. Again, our Galaxy S20 Plus review holds many of the questions you might have about this phone. 


Amazon Prime Day deals expire in just 48 hours


These are just two of the many Amazon Prime Day deals and Samsung product discounts we expect to see this year. To explore other offers, follow the links below and keep in mind that we'll update our deals selections as new discounts become available.


Just a reminder, Amazon Prime Day is a 2-day shopping event offering exclusive discounts to Amazon Prime members. In 2020, Prime Day ends at 11:59 PM on Wednesday, October 14, meaning that you have less than 48 hours to snag one of the deals above. For those who don't have a Prime subscription yet, you can get a 30-day free trial and enjoy free fast shipping and many other perks. 

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.9
 Based on 7 Reviews
$1000 amazon $1149 ebay $1299 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$669 amazon $725 ebay $1200 Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
  • Display 6.7 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

