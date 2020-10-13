Act fast and save $300 on Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, $250 on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with this deal
This Prime Day deal on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is valid for both the 128GB and 512GB variants for the phone. The device comes unlocked for use with your carrier of choice. If you want to learn more about one of Samsung's best phones so far, you may read our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review.
But that's not all. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has been discounted by 25%, saving you $300 on a high-end flagship phone that will serve you well for years to come. This offer is valid only for the 128GB model, however. Again, our Galaxy S20 Plus review holds many of the questions you might have about this phone.
Amazon Prime Day deals expire in just 48 hours
These are just two of the many Amazon Prime Day deals and Samsung product discounts we expect to see this year. To explore other offers, follow the links below and keep in mind that we'll update our deals selections as new discounts become available.
Just a reminder, Amazon Prime Day is a 2-day shopping event offering exclusive discounts to Amazon Prime members. In 2020, Prime Day ends at 11:59 PM on Wednesday, October 14, meaning that you have less than 48 hours to snag one of the deals above. For those who don't have a Prime subscription yet, you can get a 30-day free trial and enjoy free fast shipping and many other perks.