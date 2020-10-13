Act fast and save $300 on Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, $250 on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with this deal





30-day free trial









Amazon Prime Day deals expire in just 48 hours









Just a reminder, Amazon Prime Day is a 2-day shopping event offering exclusive discounts to Amazon Prime members. In 2020, Prime Day ends at 11:59 PM on Wednesday, October 14, meaning that you have less than 48 hours to snag one of the deals above. For those who don't have a Prime subscription yet, you can get a 30-day free trial and enjoy free fast shipping and many other perks.