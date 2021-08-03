The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is deeply discounted ahead of the S21 FE launch

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is deeply discounted ahead of the S21 FE launch0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unlike the company's next S Pen-wielding flagship, which may never happen, the sequel to the crazy popular Galaxy S20 FE 5G should hit stores (at least in the US and select European markets) relatively soon, and we all know what that means.
Obviously, you don't need to meet that requirement this time around... or any others, for that matter, but you may have to hurry. Amazon is already all out of 128GB units in Cloud Orange, while Cloud White models can be ordered as we write this despite "temporarily" being out of stock as well.
Of course, if you don't want to wait for the e-commerce giant to email you with an estimated delivery date after placing your order, you can opt for a Cloud Navy or Cloud Lavender flavor. There's also the Cloud Red version with 128 gigs of internal storage space, but that one's available at a humbler $102 discount.
Last but certainly not least, the 256GB storage configuration that also upgrades the Galaxy S20 FE 5G from 6 to 8 gigs of RAM is itself on sale for a whopping 150 bucks less than its regular price of $769.99 in a single Cloud Navy hue.
In addition to the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC (from last year), Samsung's first Fan Edition phone since 2017's Galaxy Note FE also has a beautiful 120Hz Super AMOLED display going for it, as well as a hefty 4,500mAh battery with both fast wired and fast wireless charging capabilities, and a grand total of four great cameras... for its reduced price.
The reduced price arguably makes the Galaxy S20 FE one of the best budget 5G phones available today if not one of the overall best phones you can buy in advance of the S21 FE launch, especially when you also consider the little things you get, from a microSD card slot to a 15W power adapter.