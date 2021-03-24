Some Galaxy S21 camera features are coming to S20 FE





Not leaving its older models behind, Samsung recently incorporated some of the S21 camera features into last year's Galaxy S20 , S20+, and S20 Ultra. That update began rolling out last Friday , making both Portrait Mode and Ultra Wide compatible with Night Mode photography. Among other things, Samsung also added the backdrop, high-key mono, and low-key mono effects to Portrait Mode in those devices.





Now, Samsung is turning its attention to its more recent October baby, the Galaxy S20 FE . Very soon, users of the S20 FE will also be enjoying new effects in Portrait Mode (it wasn't clear whether they are the same three effects), as well as Ultra Wide camera functionality in Pro Mode. SamMobile notes that the phone still won't be able to photograph low-light portraits, nor will it have the Director’s View feature available in the S21.





The update's firmware version is G781BXXU2CUC6 and so far, it has been distributed to the S20 FE 5G in at least 15 European countries, with the number constantly growing. We are sure to be seeing it in the U.S. markets in the following days, along with the LTE version as well.