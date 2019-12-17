The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors

The iPhone 9 design and display





It’s weird how, not that long ago, Apple’s stance was that 3.5-inch displays were the perfect size for most consumers. Well, maybe it’s been eons (in tech years), but it’s still funny how the current compact iPhone models—thanks to bezel-less design and taller aspect ratios—have 6-inch displays.



Well, the iPhone 9 is throwing all of this out the door! Current information suggests that the iPhone 9 will retain the general design of the iPhone 8, including the big bezels, the physical home button, and the modest 4.7-inch display. This also means that the iPhone 9 will be almost the same size as the iPhone 8.



Some people have been dreaming of a device the size of the original iPhone SE, but with the bezel-less design and all the other bells and whistles that define Apple’s flagship iPhone lineup. Well, this isn’t it. All signs point to the iPhone 9 being aimed at people who are looking to upgrade from very old models, like the



Hardware and Performance



Here’s some great news! The iPhone 9 is said to feature this year’s A13 Bionic chip—the same one that powers the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro—meaning that it will perform extremely well, and will continue to do so for years.



Aside from the new and very powerful processor, the iPhone 9 will also likely get a RAM boost from 1GB to 3GB. This may not sound like much, but considering that the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are doing just fine with 4GB of RAM, this shouldn’t be a concern.



iPhone 9 price and release date

The iPhone 9 is expected to be revealed in early 2020, instead of at Apple’s annual event in September. This means that Apple may want to reserve the autumn event for the premium iPhone 12 lineup and launch the budget SE successor in the spring since it has a completely different target audience.



As for pricing, the iPhone 9 is rumored to launch at the same starting price as the iPhone SE did back in 2016. That is, $399 for the base 64GB version and $499 for the 128GB upgrade. This price point should make it perfect for people who are looking to upgrade from an older model, such as the iPhone 6 or 6s.

A recent report by Japanese outlet Mac Otakara, citing an “informed source," claims that Apple will be naming the upcoming phone the iPhone 9, instead of the SE2. This actually makes sense when you think about it, as the SE brand isn’t really established. It’s something that some people remember fondly, but the vast majority of Apple users are accustomed to iPhone models with a number at the end. And they’ve been keeping count—Apple skipped the nine!