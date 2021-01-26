Samsung's Galaxy S10 family can now smoothly run Android 11 in and out of the US
While the company's initial mishandling of the "international" One UI 3.0 rollout for the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G naturally drew a little bit of frustration from owners of these very popular devices, Samsung appears to have patched things up before said frustration could turn into full-blown anger.
What's perhaps even more impressive is that the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 updates for the Galaxy S10 family have also kicked off on Verizon a few days ago. The largest mobile network operator in the US thus becomes the nation's first carrier to deliver these goodies to the S10, S10+, and S10e while curiously enough leaving the Galaxy S10 5G waiting.
Big Red seems to have waited for Samsung to iron things out before starting the rollout, which is slowly but surely expanding across the nation with no word on any kind of meaningful widespread stability issues. The ball is now squarely in T-Mobile and AT&T's courts, and if history is any indication, the second and third-largest wireless service providers stateside will probably follow their arch-rival's suit in the very near future.