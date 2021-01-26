Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung's Galaxy S10 family can now smoothly run Android 11 in and out of the US

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 26, 2021, 12:46 PM
Samsung's Galaxy S10 family can now smoothly run Android 11 in and out of the US
There's no question that Samsung has done an absolutely stellar (and completely unrivaled) job of delivering Android 11 treats to new and old smartphones (and tablets) around the world over the last few weeks, but even the best of the best can sometimes mess up a software update... or four.

While the company's initial mishandling of the "international" One UI 3.0 rollout for the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G naturally drew a little bit of frustration from owners of these very popular devices, Samsung appears to have patched things up before said frustration could turn into full-blown anger.

That's because the four over-the-air updates have already resumed in countries like Switzerland after a short break caused by various pretty serious bugs reported by a significant number of early Android 11 adopters. Those who didn't get a chance to make the jump to the latest OS version should now be able to download and install a fresh and smooth update, while the poor victims of that first wave of camera, battery, performance, and system stability issues have a much smaller but equally important UI tweak to look forward to.

Although it's a little too soon to know for sure, it definitely looks like users affected by a number of the aforementioned bugs are pleased with this new collection of stability and security fixes.

What's perhaps even more impressive is that the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 updates for the Galaxy S10 family have also kicked off on Verizon a few days ago. The largest mobile network operator in the US thus becomes the nation's first carrier to deliver these goodies to the S10, S10+, and S10e while curiously enough leaving the Galaxy S10 5G waiting.

Big Red seems to have waited for Samsung to iron things out before starting the rollout, which is slowly but surely expanding across the nation with no word on any kind of meaningful widespread stability issues. The ball is now squarely in T-Mobile and AT&T's courts, and if history is any indication, the second and third-largest wireless service providers stateside will probably follow their arch-rival's suit in the very near future.

Related phones

Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 6 Reviews
View Amazon
  • Display 6.1 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 7 Reviews
$445 Amazon
  • Display 6.4 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy S10e View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
$340 Amazon $475 Samsung $600 Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G View Full specs
$655 Amazon $34 BestBuy $497 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

