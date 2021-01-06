Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

Samsung Android Software updates

The big day has arrived for Samsung's entire Galaxy S10 family

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 06, 2021, 6:31 AM
The big day has arrived for Samsung's entire Galaxy S10 family
As awesome of a job as Samsung has managed to do in kicking off the Android 11 update for its newest and greatest flagships and then spreading the love to several older and humbler smartphones late last year, one extremely popular high-end handset family was still left waiting until 2021.

Predictably enough, it didn't take long for the main Galaxy S10 trio quartet to follow in the footsteps of the surprising S10 Lite, at least in countries like Switzerland and Austria. Curiously enough, we've only been able to confirm the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 rollout is underway for the "regular" S10 model, as well as the S10e and S10 5G variants by the time of publication, but that's obviously set to change in a matter of hours (tops).

Galaxy S10+ users in the two aforementioned European markets, as well as all across the old continent, should get the over-the-air update momentarily, while owners of all four S10-series devices on US carriers, for instance, may need to continue playing the waiting game for up to a few more weeks.

Of course, if history is any indication, at least one of the nation's top wireless service providers could well pull off a swift optimization process and closely follow today's global delivery start. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to have been the case for the slightly newer Galaxy Note 10 lineup, which began receiving its official collection of fresh software goodies internationally around a week ago, with no movement reported on the US carrier front since then.

Needless to say we don't expect many notable differences between the Android 11 update set to be delivered around the world soon to the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G and the ones already installed on more than half a dozen other Samsung devices

Don't forget to free up north of 2 gigs of internal storage space in anticipation of this latest major OTA rollout and, just to be on the safe side of things, back up all your precious personal data in the unlikely case Samsung will botch up the update. That doesn't happen very often, but it can happen, so it's wise to be prepared for anything.

Related phones

Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 6 Reviews
View Amazon
  • Display 6.1 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 7 Reviews
$458 Amazon $529 eBay $580 Newegg
  • Display 6.4 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy S10e View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
$400 Amazon $400 eBay $12 Walmart
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3100 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G View Full specs
$675 Amazon $34 BestBuy $470 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

