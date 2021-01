The big day has arrived for Samsung's entire Galaxy S10 family

trio quartet to follow in the footsteps of Predictably enough, it didn't take long for the main Galaxy S10 quartet to follow in the footsteps of the surprising S10 Lite , at least in countries like Switzerland and Austria . Curiously enough, we've only been able to confirm the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 rollout is underway for the "regular" S10 model, as well as the S10e and S10 5G variants by the time of publication, but that's obviously set to change in a matter of hours (tops).





Galaxy S10+ users in the two aforementioned European markets, as well as all across the old continent, should get the over-the-air update momentarily, while owners of all four S10-series devices on US carriers, for instance, may need to continue playing the waiting game for up to a few more weeks.





Of course, if history is any indication , at least one of the nation's top wireless service providers could well pull off a swift optimization process and closely follow today's global delivery start. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to have been the case for the slightly newer Galaxy Note 10 lineup , which began receiving its official collection of fresh software goodies internationally around a week ago, with no movement reported on the US carrier front since then.









can happen, so it's wise to be prepared for anything. Don't forget to free up north of 2 gigs of internal storage space in anticipation of this latest major OTA rollout and, just to be on the safe side of things, back up all your precious personal data in the unlikely case Samsung will botch up the update. That doesn't happen very often, but ithappen, so it's wise to be prepared for anything.





As awesome of a job as Samsung has managed to do in kicking off the Android 11 update for its newest and greatest flagships and then spreading the love to several older and humbler smartphones late last year, one extremely popular high-end handset family was still left waiting until 2021.