Samsung Android Software updates

The Galaxy Fold is Samsung's second foldable smartphone to be updated to Android 11

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 18, 2021, 9:26 PM
Samsung kicked off the new year in full force. The Galaxy S21 series reveal is just one of the many important events the South Korean company has in store for us in 2021. Apart from new devices, Samsung is expected to roll out a bucketload of Android 11 updates for its smartphones and tablets this year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was one of the first Samsung smartphones to be updated to Android 11 this year, but if you're rocking the other foldable handset released by the South Korean giant, don't fret. It looks like an Android 11 update for Samsung's Galaxy Fold is now rolling out in France and the UAE for the LTE variant, as well as Switzerland and the UK for the 5G model, SamMobile reports.

Naturally, the Android 11 update includes the new One UI 3.0 and the January security patch. The bad news is Samsung may not bring the update to all countries this month. However, Galaxy Fold owners should expect to have it by the end of February, at least according to Samsung's Android 11 roadmap.

Typically, Samsung provides timelines for major updates through the Members app, so if you'd like to know when it's going to arrive in your country, you might want to check that out.

Related phones

Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold View Full specs
$2399 Amazon $1330 BestBuy
  • Display 7.3 inches 2152 x 1536 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 12GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie Samsung One UI

