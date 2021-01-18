The Galaxy Fold is Samsung's second foldable smartphone to be updated to Android 11

Samsung
kicked off the new year in full force. The Galaxy S21 series reveal
is just one of the many important events the South Korean company has in store for us in 2021. Apart from new devices, Samsung is expected to roll out a bucketload of Android 11 updates for its smartphones and tablets this year.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2
was one of the first Samsung smartphones to be updated to Android 11
this year, but if you're rocking the other foldable handset released by the South Korean giant, don't fret. It looks like an Android 11 update for Samsung's Galaxy Fold
is now rolling out in France and the UAE for the LTE variant, as well as Switzerland and the UK for the 5G model, SamMobile
reports.
Naturally, the Android 11 update includes the new One UI 3.0 and the January security patch. The bad news is Samsung may not bring the update to all countries this month. However, Galaxy Fold
owners should expect to have it by the end of February, at least according to Samsung's Android 11 roadmap.
Typically, Samsung provides timelines for major updates through the Members app, so if you'd like to know when it's going to arrive in your country, you might want to check that out.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!