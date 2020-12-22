Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung is doing an unbelievably good job updating its phones to Android 11

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 22, 2020, 5:52 AM
Samsung is doing an unbelievably good job updating its phones to Android 11
After turning the page to start an exciting new chapter in terms of software support last year with exceptionally early Android 10 updates for a number of high-end devices, Samsung is somehow outdoing itself right now by reportedly rolling out a fresh collection of One UI 3.0 goodies to the Galaxy S10 Lite.

The watered-down 6.7-inch flagship follows in the footsteps of the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S20 FE, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, all of which have begun receiving Android 11-based One UI 3 treats in various markets around the world in the last few weeks.

If you feel like something is missing from that list, you're absolutely right. In fact, Samsung has yet to bring multiple higher-profile phones up to date, including the slightly older and objectively superior Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10 5G. 

Obviously, the company's latest over-the-air Android 11 delivery is not an entirely global affair just yet either, kicking off in India and Spain before undoubtedly spreading its wings to numerous other territories in the near future.

Internationally unveiled all the way back in January, the Galaxy S10 Lite was commercially released stateside several months later... at an arguably excessive $650 price point. Fortunately, the flat-screened Snapdragon 855 powerhouse quickly scored a substantial discount, although it remains hard to recommend purchasing this thing even at $500 when the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 FE is routinely available for $550 or $600.

Android 11, by the way, is the first of two major OS updates guaranteed to hit the S10 Lite and complement the aforementioned Snapdragon 855 SoC, as well as a generous 8GB RAM count and hefty 4,500mAh battery.

The third iteration of Samsung's proprietary UI includes many significant changes and tweaks covering everything from the visual design itself to a phone's overall performance, calls and chats, pictures and videos, home screen and lock screen, customization, gestures, and of course, security. You're looking at a decidedly massive update tipping the scales at more than 2 gigs, mind you, so before initiating the download and installation process, you might want to make sure you have enough free storage space and fuel in the old battery tank.

Galaxy S10 Lite

