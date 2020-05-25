That's more like it: Samsung's overpriced Galaxy S10 Lite scores a cool nationwide discount



Unfortunately for Samsung, the 5G-enabled Unfortunately for Samsung, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 had already been announced by that point with an ever so slightly higher price tag attached to its name and a far superior spec sheet including a newer and faster processor, as well as a smoother display.





Fortunately for Samsung, the company appears to have quickly realized the Galaxy S10 Lite stood no chance at a $650 MSRP, dropping that by a substantial 150 bucks to improve the handset's competitiveness in the value flagship segment. The discount is available pretty much everywhere, from Amazon to Best Buy and the manufacturer's own official US e-store.









On top of it, Samsung will let you save a few hundred bucks extra with an eligible trade-in, although that particular deal is actually not incredibly compelling, with additional discounts ranging from as little as $25 for a Galaxy S7 Active or $45 for a regular S7 to $410 for an iPhone 11 Pro Max. Meanwhile, Best Buy can bump your $150 savings up to $200 with activation on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint and no other strings attached.













That brings the Galaxy S10 Lite even closer to the second-gen iPhone SE 's $400 territory, and even though the Snapdragon 855 SoC powering the former device is technically no match for the Apple A13 Bionic chipset under the latter's hood, it's hard to argue with the modern design, massive battery, beautiful display, 8GB RAM count, and even that flawed but versatile 48 + 12 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera system.



