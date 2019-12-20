Note 10 vs 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 vs S10 Lite specs, features and price comparison
It will apparently be joined by a Galaxy S10 Lite, which, surprisingly, is rumored to land as the Galaxy A91, or a step higher than the "Note 10 Lite." We are wondering why, and have rounded up all the rumored specs below for comparison with their spring chicken predecessors.
A decent 128GB of internal storage is expected to be included as standard although microSD card expansion should be available if that amount isn’t enough for you. Surprisingly, this storage amount probably be accompanied by 6GB of RAM memory in the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and 8GB in the so-called S10 Lite, and that's pretty much the only rumored difference, save for the S-Pen, of course.
Galaxy Note 10 vs 10 Lite (A81) and S10 vs S10 Lite (A91) specs comparison
|Note10+
|Note10 Lite
(SM-N770F)
|Galaxy S10+
|S10 Lite
(SM-G770F)
|Display
|6.8" 1080p curved Premium Hole Infinity Display
|6.7" 1080p flat Premium Hole Infinity Display
|6.4" 1440p curved Infinity-O Display
|6.7" 1080p flat Premium Hole Infinity Display
|Processor
|Snapdragon 855
|Exynos 9810
|Snapdragon 855
|Snapdragon 855
|Memory
|12GB RAM/ up to 512GB storage
|from 6GB RAM/128GB storage
|8GB RAM/up to 512GB storage
|from 8GB RAM/128GB storage
|Camera(s)
|12MP main (f/1,5-2.4 aperture)
16MP ultrawide
12MP telephoto
|48MP main (f/2.0 aperture)
12MP ultrawide (f/2.2 aperture)
5MP macro lens
|12MP main (f/1,5-2.4 aperture)
16MP ultrawide
12MP telephoto
|48MP main (f/2.0 aperture)
12MP ultrawide (f/2.2aperture)
5MP macro lens
|Battery
|4300mAh/45W charging
|4500mAh/45W charging
|4100mAh/45W charging
|4500mAh/45W charging
Expected Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite prices and release date
According to information obtained by WinFuture from European retailers, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be priced at €629.99 in Spain and Portugal at launch. These countries have slightly higher tax rates than some neighboring markets, meaning the phone could be available for €619.99 in a handful of other European countries.
For reference, the premium Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ retailed at €949 and €1,209 respectively in Spain when sales began. The standard Galaxy S10, on the other hand, has been permanently discounted down to €779 and the compact Galaxy S10e now costs €599.
As for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, it will reportedly be announced in mid-January alongside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It’s initially going to be available in India and other Asian markets, where it’ll be known as the Galaxy A91, before expanding to Europe and potentially the United States.
In regards to pricing, it’s claimed today that the device will set European customers back €679 in most markets, although others with slightly lower taxes should be able to buy it for €669. Once shipments commence, the Galaxy S10 Lite is going to be available in black, white, and blue.
For some reason, the S10 Lite (aka Galaxy A91) is rumored to be more expensive than the Note 10 Lite, so we'll have to see these retail prices materialize to believe it. As for the release date, rumors are for anywhere between December 27 and mid-January, probably indicating the gap between the announcement, and the actual launch times.
|Note10 Lite
(SM-N770F)
|S10 Lite
(SM-G770F)
|from €629.99 (~$698)
|€669.99 (~$742)
|December 27th announcement, January launch
|December 27th announcement, January launch
